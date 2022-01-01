Retail
Imene LOUCIF
Imene LOUCIF
ABDI IBRAHIM REMEDE PHARMA SPA
HR BUSINESS PARTNER
ALGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ABDI IBRAHIM REMEDE PHARMA SPA
- HR BUSINESS PARTNER
Ressources humaines | ALGER
2017 - maintenant
Emploitic
- Chargée d"administration générale
2011 - 2016
Formations
EHEC, Ex INC (Alger)
Alger
2006 - 2010
Licence en sciences commerciales
Réseau
Alphonse SANON
Erwann MEDJEDOUB
Fabienne LEFORT
Henry-Emmanuel THYÉBAULT
Ludivine MARIE
Pascal LEGASSE
Pierre FOURNIER
Shaker HASAN
Vincent FROMM
