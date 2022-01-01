Menu

Imene LOUCIF

  • ABDI IBRAHIM REMEDE PHARMA SPA
  • HR BUSINESS PARTNER

ALGER

En résumé

Entreprises

  • ABDI IBRAHIM REMEDE PHARMA SPA - HR BUSINESS PARTNER

    Ressources humaines | ALGER 2017 - maintenant

  • Emploitic - Chargée d"administration générale

    2011 - 2016

Formations

  • EHEC, Ex INC (Alger)

    Alger 2006 - 2010 Licence en sciences commerciales

