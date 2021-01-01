Menu

Isabelle ANTOINE

Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Francis Lefebvre Formation - Directrice Pôle intervenants Bärchen & Francis Lefebvre Formation

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • Francis Lefebvre Formation - Responsable Marketing Marchés Fiscalité Patrimoine Droit des affaires

    Paris 2011 - 2016

  • Francis Lefebvre Formation - Responsable Marketing/Communication

    Paris 2006 - 2010

  • Francis Lefebvre Formation - FLF - Responsable Marketing Opérationnel

    Paris (75000) 1999 - 2005

Formations

Réseau