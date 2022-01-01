Retail
Isabelle MEZACHE
Ajouter
Isabelle MEZACHE
CHATOU
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
SAINT GOBAIN ABRASIFS
- COORDINATRICE MARKETING INDUSTRIE ET REPARATION AUTOMOBILE
maintenant
POMPES SALMSON
- CHEF DE MARCHE TRADE
2009 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce ESC
Toulouse
2000 - 2001
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce ESC Troyes
Troyes
1995 - 1998
Réseau
Alexander PFAB
Aurélien DEROUET
Cecile MARQUES
Julien LEFÈVRE
Karine BAUDERE
Karine GALLAIS
Louines MEZACHE
Marc-Antoine DE SAINT BLANQUAT
Stéphane MARIANO
Verry GÉRALD