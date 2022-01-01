Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Isabelle NICOLAS
Ajouter
Isabelle NICOLAS
Grabels
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Jacou
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Horiba ABX
Grabels
maintenant
Groupe Comeca
- Chef de projest SI
Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Centrale
Lyon
1993 - 1996
Ingénieur
Réseau
Acursio GERALDES
Amandine B.
Arnold FIÉVET
Boris MARTINEZ
Christophe CATTELAIN
Eric URBANIAK
Florie HARDY
Jerome ALLEGRET
Séverine LE CLAY