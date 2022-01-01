Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Isabelle PALUCH
Ajouter
Isabelle PALUCH
Saint-Denis La Plaine
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
KOOKAÏ
- Buying Manager
Saint-Denis La Plaine
2015 - maintenant
SINEQUANONE
- Responsable Achat
Paris
2010 - 2015
JBH Santé
- Adv
2008 - 2009
DITEX
- Acheteuse-Responsable de production
1997 - 2007
MODE ESTAH
- Agent commercial
1996 - 1996
SA Parallèle Interim conseil
- Agent commercial
Aix en Provence
1995 - 1995
CAROLE LAURENT
- Responsable collection
1984 - 1994
Formations
IUT
Reims
1982 - 1984
Lycée La Fontaine Du Ve
Sezanne
1974 - 1981
Economie
Réseau
Caroline SASSET
C?cile BISSONNIER
Delphine FOISSEY
Frédérique FABRE
Laurence HURPY
Proserve Dasri (Paris)
Lisie LUNTADI
Patricia KONIKOFF
Pauline DEVILDER
Picovschi AVOCATS
Wilfrid SEBBAN