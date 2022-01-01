Menu

Isabelle PORTAL

Rueil Malmaison

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Alès

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Schneider Electric - Responsable Financier

    Rueil Malmaison 2012 - maintenant

  • Crouzet Automatismes - Business Controler

    Valence CEDEX 9 2006 - 2012

  • Textiles WELL - Contrôleur de Gestion Industriel

    Valence CEDEX 9 2000 - 2006

Formations

  • Grenoble Ecole De Management (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 1996 - 1999 Finance - Contrôle de Gestion

  • Lycée Joffre

    Montpellier 1994 - 1996

Réseau