Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Isabelle PORTAL
Ajouter
Isabelle PORTAL
Rueil Malmaison
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Alès
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Schneider Electric
- Responsable Financier
Rueil Malmaison
2012 - maintenant
Crouzet Automatismes
- Business Controler
Valence CEDEX 9
2006 - 2012
Textiles WELL
- Contrôleur de Gestion Industriel
Valence CEDEX 9
2000 - 2006
Formations
Grenoble Ecole De Management (Grenoble)
Grenoble
1996 - 1999
Finance - Contrôle de Gestion
Lycée Joffre
Montpellier
1994 - 1996
Réseau
Benoit DRIJARD
Benoit POMMEREUIL
Cedric LE SERGENT
Charlotte JENÉ
Florian PAUL
John BANDELIER
Nathalie GAUBERT
Olivier LE FUR
Sandrine VIALLA BOUSQUET