Jamal BELAOUINAT

Expérience de 30 ans dans le domaine oil and gas, raffinerie, on shore offshore, travaux réparation chantier naval, construction, maintenance, contrôle qualité, assurance qualité, exigences en Hygiène Sécurité Environnement, inspection, supervision, tuyauterie, chaudronnerie, appareil à pression, réservoir de stockage toit fixe, toit flottant, cryogénique,construction, fabrication basées sur les cahiers des charges et procédures de travail en préfabrication, selon les normes d'installation. Maîtrise des codes, normes(standards), codes européens et américains.



I have an experience of more than 30 years in the oil and gas, Heat exchangers, columns and piping material, refinery, mechanical, nuclear power station, the oil depot, onshore, offshore. I have a very strong experience QAQC Welding, NDT, Inspection in the manufacturing, the repair, the modification, Shutdowns of unities, quality control, inspection, supervision in piping, tank, boiler making, vessels and structure.

I was in charge of preparation of files for quality insurance, according to international standards of manufacture or installation. I was in control of codes and standards French, European and American following the work requests.



Mes compétences :

CND

Construction

Management

Management de projet

qaqc

Soudage

Ingénierie