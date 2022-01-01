Menu

Jamal BELAOUINAT

En résumé

Expérience de 30 ans dans le domaine oil and gas, raffinerie, on shore offshore, travaux réparation chantier naval, construction, maintenance, contrôle qualité, assurance qualité, exigences en Hygiène Sécurité Environnement, inspection, supervision, tuyauterie, chaudronnerie, appareil à pression, réservoir de stockage toit fixe, toit flottant, cryogénique,construction, fabrication basées sur les cahiers des charges et procédures de travail en préfabrication, selon les normes d'installation. Maîtrise des codes, normes(standards), codes européens et américains.

I have an experience of more than 30 years in the oil and gas, Heat exchangers, columns and piping material, refinery, mechanical, nuclear power station, the oil depot, onshore, offshore. I have a very strong experience QAQC Welding, NDT, Inspection in the manufacturing, the repair, the modification, Shutdowns of unities, quality control, inspection, supervision in piping, tank, boiler making, vessels and structure.
I was in charge of preparation of files for quality insurance, according to international standards of manufacture or installation. I was in control of codes and standards French, European and American following the work requests.

Mes compétences :
CND
Construction
Management
Management de projet
qaqc
Soudage
Ingénierie

Entreprises

  • ALSTOM Paris - Technical Assistance

    2010 - 2011 Manufacturing in China a MSR (Moisture Separator Reheater) for the construction of the Taishan nuclear plant, I am following up work for inspection with DFHM team (China construction), after the construction contract, construction will be made in southern China. Two months in Paris to inspect the nuclear project and start to China in September (Levallois), fabrication MSR by consortium. Work monitoring, development phases of construction with the Chinese company and technical team, collaboration with EDF and CGNPC, that are part of the consortium.

  • SNF - Senior Project Manager

    Andrézieux-Bouthéon 2009 - 2009 Actuellement en mission au Sultanat d'Oman d'une construction d'unité d'injection de polymer dans des puits de pétrole, gestion des sous-traitants, suvi des travaux.

Formations

