James AHODANTIN

I am passionate about host-pathogen interactions. Indeed, during my PhD, I identified that by altering liver polyploidization through Plk1 and p38/ERK pathways, Hepatitis B virus X protein promotes an increase of genetic instability leading to HCC development. My data also showed a correlation between Plk1 overexpression and the enhancement of liver fibrosis development and progression in HBx transgenic mice. In addition, I have participated in the development of a new humanized mice model (liver and immune system) for the study of HBV infection. In this model called HisHuep mice, HBV infection completes a full life cycle and recapitulates some of the immunopathology observed in patients with chronic infection.
Now, I would like to use my background of cellular and molecular virology and animal testing to identify potential therapeutic target resulting in host-pathogen and mechanisms leading to oncogenesis. For that, I am looking for opportunities in R&D field in Drug discovery for infectious diseases and oncology.

Mes compétences :
Expérimentation animale
Management
Biologie cellulaire
Virologie
Gestion de projet
Biologie moléculaire

Entreprises

  • Université Pierre Et Marie Curie - Doctorant

    2014 - 2017

  • Inserm - Ingénieur d'étude

    PARIS 13 2012 - 2014 Inserm U845, équipe "Pathogénèse des hépatites virales B " : Modélisation de l'infection du VHB dans des souris double humanisées (foie/système immunitaire) et étude in vivo de l'impact des mutants naturels de la protéine HBx du VHB sur la régénération hépatique et le développement du cancer du foie (référent : Dina Kremsdorf).

  • Institut Curie - Ingénieur

    PARIS 5 2011 - 2011 Institut Curie, Département de Recherches Translationnelles, Hôpital St Louis : Caractérisation du peptide DPT-C9h, nouvelle molécule anti-tumorale dans le cancer du sein et les mélanomes uvéaux (référents : Fariba Nemati, Angelita Rebello et Didier Decaudin).

  • Anses - Stagiaire

    Maisons-Alfort 2010 - 2011 * UMR 1161, Ecole Vétérinaire Maisons-Alfort, équipe "Virus Entériques et Barrière d'Espèce" : Etude des mécanismes précoces d'entrée du virus de l'hépatite E (VHE) et de VLPs VHE (référent : Nicole Pavio).

  • Université Tours Francois Rabelais - Stagiaire

    Tours 2010 - 2010

Formations

