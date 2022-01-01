James AHODANTIN

I am passionate about host-pathogen interactions. Indeed, during my PhD, I identified that by altering liver polyploidization through Plk1 and p38/ERK pathways, Hepatitis B virus X protein promotes an increase of genetic instability leading to HCC development. My data also showed a correlation between Plk1 overexpression and the enhancement of liver fibrosis development and progression in HBx transgenic mice. In addition, I have participated in the development of a new humanized mice model (liver and immune system) for the study of HBV infection. In this model called HisHuep mice, HBV infection completes a full life cycle and recapitulates some of the immunopathology observed in patients with chronic infection.

Now, I would like to use my background of cellular and molecular virology and animal testing to identify potential therapeutic target resulting in host-pathogen and mechanisms leading to oncogenesis. For that, I am looking for opportunities in R&D field in Drug discovery for infectious diseases and oncology.



Mes compétences :

Expérimentation animale

Management

Biologie cellulaire

Virologie

Gestion de projet

Biologie moléculaire