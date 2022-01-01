James DUMONT LE DOUAREC

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I am specialized in building IT Infrastructures with a DevOps Architect mindset.
I started my career in the Unified Communication domain and progressively reach out the design, the build and the run transfer on amazing Infrastructure projects like :
▪ Cloud IaaS migration,
▪ Hyper convergence migration,
▪ VM Backup migration,
▪ or even Active Directory Domain Services migration.
I would say that my main qualities are the team spirit, analysis of needs, the rigor and the communication.
Mes compétences :
LYNC
Communications Unifiées
Microsoft
Exchange
Informatique
Gestion de projet
Active Directory
DNS
DHCP
NUTANIX
Azure
Skype
VMware ESX
VMware
Windows PowerShell
DSC
Veeam