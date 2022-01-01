James DUMONT LE DOUAREC

I am specialized in building IT Infrastructures with a DevOps Architect mindset.



I started my career in the Unified Communication domain and progressively reach out the design, the build and the run transfer on amazing Infrastructure projects like :



▪ Cloud IaaS migration,

▪ Hyper convergence migration,

▪ VM Backup migration,

▪ or even Active Directory Domain Services migration.



I would say that my main qualities are the team spirit, analysis of needs, the rigor and the communication.



Mes compétences :

LYNC

Communications Unifiées

Microsoft

Exchange

Informatique

Gestion de projet

Active Directory

DNS

DHCP

NUTANIX

Azure

Skype

VMware ESX

VMware

Windows PowerShell

DSC

Veeam