James DUMONT LE DOUAREC

PARIS

En résumé

I am specialized in building IT Infrastructures with a DevOps Architect mindset.

I started my career in the Unified Communication domain and progressively reach out the design, the build and the run transfer on amazing Infrastructure projects like :

▪ Cloud IaaS migration,
▪ Hyper convergence migration,
▪ VM Backup migration,
▪ or even Active Directory Domain Services migration.

I would say that my main qualities are the team spirit, analysis of needs, the rigor and the communication.

Mes compétences :
LYNC
Communications Unifiées
Microsoft
Exchange
Informatique
Gestion de projet
Active Directory
DNS
DHCP
NUTANIX
Azure
Skype
VMware ESX
VMware
Windows PowerShell
DSC
Veeam

Entreprises

  • Criteo - Microsoft System Engineer

    PARIS 2015 - maintenant Infrastructure referent in a great technology context : Azure, VMware, Veeam B&R, EMC VNX, EMC Data Domain, AD 2012 R2

    VMware upgrade from 5 to 6 & Resource management implementation
    Context : Cisco UCS Chassis, Fabric interconnect, Host cluster & Datastore cluster

    VM Backup solution upgrade from Networker to Veeam B&R 9.5 with EMC VNX, Data Domain & Microsoft StorSimple
    Context : 450 VMs, manage local & externalized retention with good de duplication ratios

    Azure design, cost forecast, products evaluation & implementation
    Context : Azure IaaS & PaaS
    Azure IaaS : ARM, Azure backup, Express route
    Azure PaaS : Automation & Web App

    Migration ADDS 2008 R2 -> 2012 R2 -> 2016
    Context : 3000 worldwide users, Kerberos realm trust

  • Avanade - Senior Consultant - Infrastructure Services

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2011 - 2015 Project Manager C2S Infra

    Consultant (2011 à 2014) ==>

    Cloud Consultant – DRP implementation

    Exchange consultant - Mailboxes Homogenization

    Windows 7 - Deployment stream lead

    Architecte Infra Microsoft (Cloud,TMG, RDS, Dynamics AX, SharePoint, ADFS, BizTalk, FIM, SCOM, SQL, DFS)

    Consultant NAP, WSUS

    Consultant Packaging

  • Kurmi Software pour Niji - Ingénieur Professional Services

    2010 - 2011 Kurmi est une suite logicielle répondant aux besoins fonctionnels d’administration d’une solution de Communication Unifiée sur IP.

    Déploiement de la solution pour deux comptes : AIRBUS EADS Hambourg Allemagne - NIJI SA France.

  • Orange Business Services - Stagiaire consultant en Communications Unifiées

    2010 - 2010 Maquette de démonstration d’une solution de Communications Unifiées
    Support et expertise au lancement d’offres : Écoles Numériques Rurales, Connected Hospital …
    Formation de partenaires sur des technologies de tableaux blancs interactifs
    Veille technologique sur les produits CISCO & Microsoft avec les équipes produit à l’international PABX, ToIP, LAN, Vidéo, Systèmes …
    Création d’un portail web sécurisé permettant d’accéder aux ressources et applications par Intranet et Internet

  • Niji - Ingénieur d'études - - Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MCITP)

    Cesson-Sévigné 2010 - 2011 Déploiement de la solution de Communications Unifiées Microsoft Lync - Exchange 2010: Lync Standard, Lync Edge, rôles (IPBX) mediation répartis stratégiquement, Provisioning via Kurmi Software.

    Contexte hétérogène multi constructeur : interconnexions Direct SIP avec des IPBX et des Passerelles : Asterisk, Cisco Call Manager Express; Infrastructure Exchange hébergée chez un opérateur.

  • GCE Technologies pour Niji - Chef de projet déploiement ToIP National

    2010 - 2011 Coordination des équipes MOE : planification, étude de risques, recettes, suivi clients.
    Suivi de projet: COPROJ, météo hebdomadaire.

    Assistance à MOA : Lien avec les directions métiers, conception/validation de Call Flow, assistance fonctionnelle.
    Suivi de projet : COPIL

  • ECAM - Fondateur et Président de l'association Com

    2008 - 2010 Com Ecam est une association ayant pour objectif la promotion de l’école d’ingénieurs ECAM Rennes.

    http://blog.ecam-rennes.fr/

Formations

