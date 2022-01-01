Menu

James MOORE

VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY

En résumé

Entreprises

  • EIFFEL INDUSTRIE - Apprentice maintenance engineer

    VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2012 - 2015

  • JTTI - WEAVING - PLASTIC INJECTION - OVER MOLDING - Junior Production Manager

    2011 - 2011

  • Vivablast - Maintenance Store and Logistic Manager

    2010 - 2011 VIVABLAST - INDUSTRIAL BLASTING & PAINTING - Job Maintenance,
    Mission Stocks and cost reporting to BOM, respect of security procedures
    Equipment's modifications for offshore activities
    Management of 30 people on 3 functions:
    o Maintenance :
    * Implementation of corrective maintenance (Mechanic, Hydraulic, Electric) ;
    * Creation of a maintenance guide for on-site activities ;
    * Staff's training to UHP water jetting and twin component painting pumps
    o Stocks :
    * Identifying resources ;
    * Following inputs and outputs ;
    * Solving daily issues
    * Reporting
    o Logistic :
    * Providing sites with required materials ;
    * Managing vehicles, dealing with sub-contractors, working on tenders

Formations

Réseau