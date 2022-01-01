James MOORE

Vivablast
- Maintenance Store and Logistic Manager
2010 - 2011
VIVABLAST - INDUSTRIAL BLASTING & PAINTING - Job Maintenance,
Mission Stocks and cost reporting to BOM, respect of security procedures
Equipment's modifications for offshore activities
Management of 30 people on 3 functions:
o Maintenance :
* Implementation of corrective maintenance (Mechanic, Hydraulic, Electric) ;
* Creation of a maintenance guide for on-site activities ;
* Staff's training to UHP water jetting and twin component painting pumps
o Stocks :
* Identifying resources ;
* Following inputs and outputs ;
* Solving daily issues
* Reporting
o Logistic :
* Providing sites with required materials ;
* Managing vehicles, dealing with sub-contractors, working on tenders