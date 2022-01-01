-
Jamie Knight Translation Services
- Traducteur indépendant
2013 - maintenant
- Translation from French to English and English to French.
- Proofreading/revision in French and English.
- Website authoring, maintenance and localisation.
- Technical writing, documentation maintenance.
-
Cybelec
- Technical Writer - Rédacteur technique
2011 - 2012
• Creation + maintenance of technical and marketing documentation (English and French).
• Translation (English to French / French to English)
• Design, localization + maintenance of company website.
• Technical drawing, infography, image editing.
• Coordination of technical documentation translation into a variety of languages.
• Coordination of translation/localisation of numerical control HMI interfaces into a variety of languages.
• Numerical control testing.
-
Deluxe Digital Studios
- Junior Production Coordinator
2010 - 2010
• Coordinated and oversaw the production of film/series DVD releases for Lionsgate, Paramount, MGM, eOne Films, StudioCanal and more.
• Acted as a liaison between film studios and affiliate offices/services: received customer request, collected available material, assessed required work, quoted, set deadlines, launched project, supervised production, and delivered final files.
• Closed-captioning/timing and spotting, in English and French for 2010 World Film Festival.
-
Airbus
- Technical Writer
Blagnac
2008 - 2008
Writing (in English) of an online help destined to help the engineers use a proprietary software (OPS DATA) for writing Airbus aircraft flight manuals.Online help written in XML with XMLSpy (DTD DocBook) and published in JavaHELP format.
-
LCI Europe
- Technical Translator
Jouy-en-Josas
2008 - 2009
Technical translation from French to English and English to French, all types of texts: marketing, economics, associative, public institutions, technical documentation (IT, engineering, electronics, etc.), legal, literary, etc.