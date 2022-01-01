Menu

Jamie KNIGHT

GENEVA AREA, SWITZERLAND

En résumé

Http://jamieknight.fr/
http://www.doyoubuzz.com/jamie-knight
http://www.linkedin.com/pub/jamie-knight/29/513/827


Mes compétences :
Anglais
Communication
Dessin
Dessin technique
Documentation
Français
Gestion de projets
HTML
Javascript
Multimedia
Rédaction
Rédaction technique
Sous titrage
Technique
Traduction
XML

Entreprises

  • Jamie Knight Translation Services - Traducteur indépendant

    2013 - maintenant - Translation from French to English and English to French.
    - Proofreading/revision in French and English.
    - Website authoring, maintenance and localisation.
    - Technical writing, documentation maintenance.

  • Cybelec - Technical Writer - Rédacteur technique

    2011 - 2012 • Creation + maintenance of technical and marketing documentation (English and French).
    • Translation (English to French / French to English)
    • Design, localization + maintenance of company website.
    • Technical drawing, infography, image editing.
    • Coordination of technical documentation translation into a variety of languages.
    • Coordination of translation/localisation of numerical control HMI interfaces into a variety of languages.
    • Numerical control testing.

  • Deluxe Digital Studios - Junior Production Coordinator

    2010 - 2010 • Coordinated and oversaw the production of film/series DVD releases for Lionsgate, Paramount, MGM, eOne Films, StudioCanal and more.
    • Acted as a liaison between film studios and affiliate offices/services: received customer request, collected available material, assessed required work, quoted, set deadlines, launched project, supervised production, and delivered final files.
    • Closed-captioning/timing and spotting, in English and French for 2010 World Film Festival.

  • Airbus - Technical Writer

    Blagnac 2008 - 2008 Writing (in English) of an online help destined to help the engineers use a proprietary software (OPS DATA) for writing Airbus aircraft flight manuals.Online help written in XML with XMLSpy (DTD DocBook) and published in JavaHELP format.

  • LCI Europe - Technical Translator

    Jouy-en-Josas 2008 - 2009 Technical translation from French to English and English to French, all types of texts: marketing, economics, associative, public institutions, technical documentation (IT, engineering, electronics, etc.), legal, literary, etc.

