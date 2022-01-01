Menu

Jamila HARIZI

LA ROCHELLE

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

NOS OFFRES EN CDI :

CDI INFORMATIQUE
- DSI. f/h
- Conseiller support client f/h
- Testeur fonctionnel f/h
- Téléprospecteur logiciel f/h
- Commercial logiciel f/h

CDI MARKETING
- Responsable marketing f/h

CDI EVENEMENTIEL
- Chef de projet événementiel f/h

CDI RESTAURATION
- Cuisinier f/h
- Responsable de salle f/h

STAGE RH
- Secrétaire RH f/h
- Secrétaire adm et commercial f/h

Votre cv - lettre de motivation et autres sur candidature.harizi@gmail.com

Au plaisir

www.rh-easy.com

Mes compétences :
Coaching
Conseil
Management
Recrutement
Ressources humaines
Direction des ressources humaines
Digital
Communication
Numérique
Commercial
Bilan de compétences
Bilan d'orientation
Formation management
Formation commerciale
Formation communication
Conseil recrutement
Test de personnalité

Entreprises

  • RH-EASY www.rh-easy.com - Consultante Ressources Humaines et DRH

    2009 - maintenant RH EASY www.rh-easy.com est un cabinet généraliste de conseil en Management et Ressources Humaines fort d’une expérience de plus de 14 années.

    MISSIONS :
    - RECRUTEMENTS
    - FORMATIONS MANAGEMENT ET COMMERCIALE
    - CONSEILS RH
    - BILAN DE COMPETENCES


    Toutes les missions sont proposées ponctuellement ou à l’année pour faciliter votre gestion RH. Nous mettons à disposition toute une série de formations en management et commerciales, dans le cadre du DIF (Droit Individuel à la Formation) ou du plan de formation.


    RH Easy est la solution pour recruter les meilleurs talents. Vos processus de recrutement peuvent être externalisés afin de dénicher pour vous les meilleurs talents en contrat à durée déterminée ou indéterminée. Toute l’expérience de RH Easy est mise à disposition pour votre Gestion de Carrière, des Emplois et des Compétences ou tout autre Evaluation.

    Des solutions pour votre recherche d’emploi ou votre orientation, nous disposons d’outils efficaces : bilan de compétences, le bilan d’orientation, une aide à la recherche d'emploi, coaching. Une équipe d'experts et des partenaires sont à votre écoute afin de répondre à l'ensemble de vos demandes.

    Pour aller plus loin n'hésitez pas à vous rendre sur www.rh-easy.com

    à très vite !



    www.rh-easy.com

  • Lille 3- ECOLE INGENIEUR EGSI LA ROCHELLE - INTERVENANTE

    2009 - 2013

  • NOUVELLES ENERGIES La Rochelle - DRH

    2004 - 2010 DRH au sein d'une PME implantée dans le Poitou Charente, secteur des nouvelles énergies : gestion de l'ensemble des projets ressources humaines...
    Direction RH des 9 agences implantées dans le Poitou Charentes
    Membre du Comité de Direction
    Animation CE, CHSCT, DP
    Gestion des Relations sociales
    Hygiène et sécurité de l'entreprise
    Communication RH
    Gestion des recrutements
    ...

  • Centre de Bilan de Compétences - Consultante Ressources Humaines

    2002 - 2007

Formations

