Jamila HARIZI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à la Rochelle dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
NOS OFFRES EN CDI : INFORMATIQUE MARKETING EVENEMENTIEL RESTAURATION......
CDI INFORMATIQUE
- DSI. f/h
- Conseiller support client f/h
- Testeur fonctionnel f/h
- Téléprospecteur logiciel f/h
- Commercial logiciel f/h
CDI MARKETING
- Responsable marketing f/h
CDI EVENEMENTIEL
- Chef de projet événementiel f/h
CDI RESTAURATION
- Cuisinier f/h
- Responsable de salle f/h
STAGE RH
- Secrétaire RH f/h
- Secrétaire adm et commercial f/h
Votre cv - lettre de motivation et autres sur candidature.harizi@gmail.com
Au plaisir
www.rh-easy.com
Mes compétences :
Coaching
Conseil
Management
Recrutement
Ressources humaines
Direction des ressources humaines
Digital
Communication
Numérique
Commercial
Bilan de compétences
Bilan d'orientation
Formation management
Formation commerciale
Formation communication
Conseil recrutement
Test de personnalité