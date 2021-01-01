Retail
Jean-Christophe CHAROLLE
Jean-Christophe CHAROLLE
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Je suis expert en cession / valorisation d'actifs hôteliers.
Entreprises
Christie
- Négociateur senior
2002 - maintenant
Valorisations et cessions d'actifs hoteliers sur toute la France
Formations
Université Evry Val D'Essonne Licence
Evry
1995 - 1999
Master
Réseau
Alexandra GOGUET
Bernard GUILBAUD
Bertrand HERVE
Carole RIMBAUT
Christophe THIRIET
Josquin RODIER
Marie-Anne HAINAUT
Patrice RODRIGUE
Raphael DURAND
Thomas HELFEN