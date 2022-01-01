Menu

Jean-François BOYER

Senior Manager with vast experience in developing and executing strategic project plans in diverse and complex environments.

Currently responsible of a major & strategic project for Givaudan: development and deployment of a brand new solution based on SAP-HANA (High Performance ANalytic Appliance) providing compliance and regulatory features, calculation and data..

Solid leadership skills combined with the ability to identify and train potential leaders. Strong management skills and intercultural competency gained through several international assignments.

Looking for a new challenge in which my vast and diverse experience in IT can be put to use, from my technical and functional background through to my leadership and stakeholder management experience.

Informatique
Oracle
JavaScript
Java EE
SQL

  • Cambridge Technology Partners - GIVAUDAN : Project Manager SAP EH&S - HANA

    2013 - maintenant Management of a major & strategic project: development and deployment of a brand new solution based on SAP-HANA (High Performance ANalytic Appliance) providing compliance and regulatory features, calculation and data.

    Project management
    • Transversal management across Givaudan IT and various services providers (SAP, Eurosoft, Kepler, …).
    • Coordination and reporting with the Sponsor and his Business team from Product Safety & Regulatory Assurance in charge of the requirements
    • Solution definition with business analysts and architects
    • Indirect management of development, support, test and deployment teams located around the world (Switzerland, US, Singapore, Brasil, Germany, France, Romania & India)
    • Deployment of the internal methodology and processes onto the project
    • Budget management of 10 million US$

  • Alcatel-Lucent - CRM Practice Manager

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Responsible for developing and managing all aspects of the CRM offers in the BSS domain worldwide, from strategic planning to
    operational implementation.
    Building architecture solutions for BSS/OSS Telecom implementations based on Microsoft Dynamics for the CRM, Tribold for the
    Centralised Product Catalogue and Progress Software for the integration.
    Participate in CRM marketing events presenting Alcatel-Lucent practice.
    Participate in Partner development to extend CRM Dynamics standard features on Product Catalogue management and Order
    Management.

  • Infosys Technologies Limited - Senior Project Manager

    Roissy en France 2007 - 2011 Responsible for developing and managing all aspects of the CRM offer in France, from strategic planning to operational implementation. Definition of the “Ready for Sales” & “Ready for Service” Processes, Coordination between French & Global internal teams. Partners qualification & management (operators, integrators, editors on the French market)
    Building Offshore project structure for Application Development & Maintenance.
    Building Offshore project structure for Package implementation and integration.
    Building architecture solutions for BSS/OSS Telecom implementations based on Oracle and Amdocs Products.
    Building and presenting prototypes showing specific implementations to customers based on Oracle Siebel Communications, Media, and Energy (Version 8 with AIA and Fusion middleware integration).
    Architecture and technical support to AmdocsCRM running projects.

  • AMDOCS (France) SAS - CRM Manager

    2003 - 2007 Amdocs account manager for the AmdocsCRM 6 implementation at SFR in France. Activities include: professional services management (resource management, business plan definition, project management), relationship management with both Atos Origin and SFR (risks, issues and customer care), main interface point for product development plans between the customer and R&D.

  • CAP GEMINI ERNST & YOUNG, PeolpleSoft Division - CPRD - Project Manager

    2002 - 2003 Project Manager on CRM project integration.
    Fixed time fixed price projects.

  • Cambridge Technology Partners - Novell, Paris, France www.ctp.com - Project Manager

    1998 - 2002 Project Manager on CRM project integration.
    Fixed time fixed price projects.

    Project Management competencies :
    • Solution design to fit on Business requirements.
    • Project plan definition.
    • Project team supervision.
    • Time boxing and delivrable quality management.
    • Project team supervision.
    • Supplier and contractor management.


    Functionnal CRM competencies :
    • Customer management and Customer Service requests.
    • Product and Services management.
    • Call Centers.
    • Marketing and Campaigns.
    • Prospects and leads management.
    • Sales Force Automation management.
    • Quotes and Contracts management.
    • Order Management.

    Technical Skills:
    • Hardware: PC, Sun, HP
    • Systems Windows NT, UNIX, MS-DOS.
    • Languages: Visual Basic, PL/SQL, Java, JavaScript
    • SGBDR: Oracle, MS SQL Server, Sybase.
    • CRM Solutions: Clarify, Vantive, Siebel, PeopleSoft, Enabler.
    • Transactional: Tuxedo.

