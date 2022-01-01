Jean-François BOYER

Senior Manager with vast experience in developing and executing strategic project plans in diverse and complex environments.



Currently responsible of a major & strategic project for Givaudan: development and deployment of a brand new solution based on SAP-HANA (High Performance ANalytic Appliance) providing compliance and regulatory features, calculation and data..



Solid leadership skills combined with the ability to identify and train potential leaders. Strong management skills and intercultural competency gained through several international assignments.



Looking for a new challenge in which my vast and diverse experience in IT can be put to use, from my technical and functional background through to my leadership and stakeholder management experience.



Mes compétences :

Informatique

Oracle

JavaScript

Java EE

SQL