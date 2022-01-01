Menu

Jean-François BRES

Suresnes

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Overall responsibility for the Customer Success Management Team in the EMEA region. Mission is to ensure that Talend Customers are getting the expected value from their Talend solutions.

Professional Experience:

> Customer Executive Manager at Ariba Since 2012
> EMEA Senior Manager at the Spend Management Services practice since 2008.
> EMEA Manager EMEA for the Spend Management Services practice since 2006.
> EMEA Senior Consultant for the Spend Management Services practice since 2004.

Responsible for coordinating and delivering sourcing solutions and services to customers (Automotive, Energy, Food, Telecom, Banking, Pharmacy), owning the interface between the Customer and each of the Sourcing Solutions (operations) teams that deliver our products and services.
Manage client engagements. Assist in the development of client account strategies.
Managed two teams (one in France and one in Czech Republic) for auction program delivery
Relationship manager of an Outsourcing program for a European consulting company (155 subsidiaries, 215 M of spend)
> Senior Consultant eSourcing at Synertrade for 3 years.
> SAP (MM,SD,PP) consultant for 4 years (Capgemini E&Y).

Spécialités : purchasing,e-sourcing solutionsand process, spend management projects -Savings programm, Category Assessment, Sourcing projects, Auctions strategy
Ariba Sourcing, Ariba Spend Vis,Contract, P2P, SAP MM,SD, PP

Entreprises

  • Talend - Regional Manager Customer Success Management EMEA at Talend

    Suresnes 2014 - maintenant Manage a Success advisor Team in EMEA to companies that want to become Data-Driven Enterprises.
    Overall global responsibility for fast-growing CSM organization in EMEA ( UK , DACH, FRANCE) including retention, growth, and customer engagement.
    Overall regional responsibility for the success of more than 170 of Talend strategic and Premier clients (more than 1000 in total)
    Lead a team of senior-level Client Success Managers, confirmed CSM and CSM’s that drive retention, account growth, best-practices, and ultimately help ensure clients realize the full value of their solution investments. Overall focus on Customer Experience,


    Renewal rate EMEA 2014 78% achieved
    Renewal rate EMEA 2015 85% achieved
    Renewal rate EMEA 2016 90% achieved , upsell made during renewals 13%, Total Upsell 33%

  • SAP Ariba - Customer Engagement Executive

    2012 - 2014 Overall responsibility for the daily management of assigned customer accounts, including account management strategies and implementation plans to insure profitable growth within Ariba’s core customers.
    • Develop and implement detail account strategies and implementation plans that identify new business opportunities within assigned accounts that will:
    • Meet or exceed account specific revenue and profitability goals for account portfolio including but not limited to renewals, services, sub software expansion, SMP growth
    • Maintain a close working relationship other regional business teams in support of global customers and corporate functions necessary to support all assigned accounts – primary escalation point
    • Will invite AE’s into account for closing new module sales
    • Provide pipeline and revenue reporting
    • Act as primary point of escalation for team member’s account issues
    • Provide deal structure and commercial negotiation guidance to team
    • Ensure the establishment of close plans for negotiations
    • Facilitate quarterly Account Reviews with team members to identify corrective actions at problematic accounts
    • Manage new account assignment into portfolio, balancing work load

  • Accenture - Senior Manager Sourcing & Category Management Services ( ex-ARIBA SMS) at Accenture Procurement BPO

    Paris 2004 - 2012 Manager of a team in Prague and in france ( 12 pers.)

    Sales in charge of the Ariba Spend Management Services

    Responsible for coordinating and delivering Ariba's sourcing solutions and services to customers (Automotive, Energy, Food), owning the interface between the Customer and each of the Sourcing Solutions (operations) teams that deliver our products and services. Manage client engagements. Assist in the development of client account strategies.

    Major French Automotive OEM
    • Managed more than 180 auction projects for over €600 billion of annualized purchasing volume).
    • Developed and coordinated auction process.
    • Defined auction strategies and tactics.
    • Delivered training programs to buyers and purchasing managers.
    • Delivered trainings to suppliers.
    • Conducted change management initiatives (communication plan, newsletters, etc…).



    European Food Industry
    • Led the execution of the Sourcing pipeline for Southern Europe with an annual sourcing volume of € 50M spend and savings identified of 10%
    • Provided recommendations which included supplier management approaches, Assessed and provided recommendations across key commodities and service areas through interactive working sessions with the teams.

    Electricity Company
    • Led the implementation and the execution of a global selling auction tool adapted to the energy sector with daily, monthly and yearly auctions (1500 auctions/year)
    • Analysis of the procedures and design of the solution
    • Implementation of the service.
    • Recruitment and training of the Auction Enablement Team in Prague
    • Management of the Auction Enablement team based in Prague and the technical team.

    European Consulting Company

    • Relationship manager of an Outsourcing program for a European consulting company ( 155 subsidiaries, 215 M of spend)

  • SYNERTRADE - Consultant

    Paris 2002 - 2004 Consultant In charge of full cost-reduction programs within a client firm ( private or pubilic sector)
    Customer Support Manager in charge of support, quality and training.
    Consultant in charge of the implementation of e-sourcing platforms.

    Senior e- Purchasing Consultant
    • Consultant in charge of full cost-reduction project within a client firm (Alstom, Aliaxis, SNCF, Ville de Lyon).
    • Customer Support Manager in charge of support, quality and training.
    • Consultant in charge of the implementation of e-sourcing platforms.
    Examples:
    Printers in TCO for a railway company:
    Scope: 40 Million Euros – 3 years
    Savings: 39%
    Boiler making
    Scope: 10 Million euros
    Savings: 30%.
    Office supplies, computer consumables, paper for a city council:
    Scope: 1 Million euros /year
    Savings: 27%.

  • CGEY - Consutlant

    1999 - 2002 SAP Consultant SAP Material management (MM) , trained on sur RETAIL,B to B (e-Procurement), ABAP .
    TRAINER at CGEY on SAP modules

    AP Consultant SAP specialized in logistics and Purchasing modules.

    • SAP Consultant SAP Material management MM, trained on RETAIL, B to B (e-Procurement), ABAP.
    • Project Moêt Hennessy: assistance after the go live.
    • Project Boulanger: Implémentation SAP R/3 Retail.and Training of the project team SAP Retail
    • Perrier-Vittel : SAP Trainer
    • Etablissement Français du Sang: Integration Tests
    • ATLinks: Implementation SAP R/3
    • CNES (Toulouse): Implementation SAP R/3, Project leader in logistics and purchasing in charge of the test and Validation phase
    • SERAP: Euro project leader MM
    • Neopost–Satas:Project leader MM SAP R/3
    • Gaz company: project manager in charge of the supply chain interfaces.

  • Disneyland Paris - Buyer

    Chessy 1998 - 1999 Buyer in charge of special projects
    Coordinator of the Purchasing Information System at a purchasing department.
    Key User in charge of the functional evolution of SAP R/2.
    Implementation of the a project for Purchasing card with AMEX (Disneyland Paris).

  • Club Med - Assistant Buyer

    Paris 1997 - 1998

  • POINT P - SALES representative

    Paris 1994 - 1996 SALES representative in building materials

