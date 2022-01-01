Jean-François BRES

Overall responsibility for the Customer Success Management Team in the EMEA region. Mission is to ensure that Talend Customers are getting the expected value from their Talend solutions.



Professional Experience:



> Customer Executive Manager at Ariba Since 2012

> EMEA Senior Manager at the Spend Management Services practice since 2008.

> EMEA Manager EMEA for the Spend Management Services practice since 2006.

> EMEA Senior Consultant for the Spend Management Services practice since 2004.



Responsible for coordinating and delivering sourcing solutions and services to customers (Automotive, Energy, Food, Telecom, Banking, Pharmacy), owning the interface between the Customer and each of the Sourcing Solutions (operations) teams that deliver our products and services.

Manage client engagements. Assist in the development of client account strategies.

Managed two teams (one in France and one in Czech Republic) for auction program delivery

Relationship manager of an Outsourcing program for a European consulting company (155 subsidiaries, 215 M of spend)

> Senior Consultant eSourcing at Synertrade for 3 years.

> SAP (MM,SD,PP) consultant for 4 years (Capgemini E&Y).



Spécialités : purchasing,e-sourcing solutionsand process, spend management projects -Savings programm, Category Assessment, Sourcing projects, Auctions strategy

Ariba Sourcing, Ariba Spend Vis,Contract, P2P, SAP MM,SD, PP