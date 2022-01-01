Menu

Jean-Francois BURLAT

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Project management
Care management
IT

Entreprises

  • Prosodie - Service Delivery Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2017 - 2017 Follow and maintain the Service Level Agreements towards a critical customer (institutional)
    Initiate and follow the ongoing Care operations / Action plans to ensure SLA fulfillment
    ITIL Incident/Problem/Request/Change Management
    Improve the support processes
    Communicate on performance
    Report - weekly and monthly exploitation reviews

  • Nestlé Nespresso France - Coach : Team Management

    Paris 2016 - 2017 Teach best practices for team organisation and performance improvement.
    Build and gather KPIs showing the team's performance and gaps to be addressed
    Report progress to the learnee's N+2 management.

  • Banque de France - Care Operations Manager

    Paris 2013 - 2016 Ensure the operational quality of the company's IT infrastructure
    coordinate and follow the corrective action plans
    report to the general management

  • NSN - Project manager / Care technical manager

    2006 - 2013 Technical Support Leader for OMC equipments nationwide.
    Project manager on NetAct, CG, and various telecom systems' Deployments

  • Nokia - OSS Support Engineer

    Nozay 1998 - 2006 Care support for OMCs at biggest french operators
    Unix/Linux administration expertise
    NetAct projects deployments

  • Military service Etat-Major 6e DLB - Network and system administrator

    1997 - 1998

Formations

