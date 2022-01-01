Jean-Francois BURLAT

Mes compétences :
Project management
Care management
IT
Entreprises
Prosodie
- Service Delivery Manager
Boulogne-Billancourt2017 - 2017Follow and maintain the Service Level Agreements towards a critical customer (institutional)
Initiate and follow the ongoing Care operations / Action plans to ensure SLA fulfillment
ITIL Incident/Problem/Request/Change Management
Improve the support processes
Communicate on performance
Report - weekly and monthly exploitation reviews
Nestlé Nespresso France
- Coach : Team Management
Paris2016 - 2017Teach best practices for team organisation and performance improvement.
Build and gather KPIs showing the team's performance and gaps to be addressed
Report progress to the learnee's N+2 management.
Banque de France
- Care Operations Manager
Paris2013 - 2016Ensure the operational quality of the company's IT infrastructure
coordinate and follow the corrective action plans
report to the general management
NSN
- Project manager / Care technical manager
2006 - 2013Technical Support Leader for OMC equipments nationwide.
Project manager on NetAct, CG, and various telecom systems' Deployments
Nokia
- OSS Support Engineer
Nozay1998 - 2006Care support for OMCs at biggest french operators
Unix/Linux administration expertise
NetAct projects deployments
Military service Etat-Major 6e DLB
- Network and system administrator