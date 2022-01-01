Jean-Francois CHRISTIANY

Mes compétences :
Culture
Culture du résultat
Dynamisme
Perseverance
Professionnalisme
Relation Client
Entreprises
HUAWEI Technologies
- Senior Account Manager
Boulogne Billancourt2011 - maintenant
KAPSCH CarrierCom France
- Key Account Manager Orange Corporate, Orange France & Mobistar
Montigny Le Bretonneux2010 - 2011- Négociations d’accords cadres avec les responsables Achats et opérationnels d’Orange Corporate.
- Déclinaison des accords cadres en contrats locaux d’application pour la filiale Orange France
- Contribution à l’atteinte des objectifs commerciaux et opérationnels du compte Orange France & Mobistar
- Gestion des offres commerciales et bordereaux de prix pour Orange France
- Participation à la tenue de objectifs de cash, de revenus et de marge
NORTEL, Paris, France
- Responsable de compte Orange France & Orange Corporate
2006 - 2010
NORTEL, Paris, France
- HSDPA/HSUPA Core Structure Manager
2004 - 2006
NORTEL, Paris, France
- Wireless Demo Center Project Manager
2002 - 2004Project Manager for the Wireless Demo Center, Nortel’s state of the art GSM/GPRS/EDGE and UMTS showroom.
NORTEL Global Operations EMEA, Bucharest, Romania
- On-site Project Manager
2001 - 2002Project Manager for the pre-sales activities, contract negotiation, and operational deployment of a multi-service network (IP/ATM/FR/VoIP) for Orange Romania
NORTEL Global Operations EMEA, Paris, France
- Off-site Project Manager
2000 - 2001Off-Site Project Manager for the Orange Slovensko GSM network contract
NORTEL Wireless Solutions, Paris, France
- Pre-sales Engineer
1997 - 2000
C.E.E. RELAYS Ltd. – Slough, Great Britain
- Pre-sales Engineer
1995 - 1997
Formations
Institut National Polytechnique (St Martin D'Heres)