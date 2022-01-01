Menu

Jean-Francois CHRISTIANY

Boulogne Billancourt

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Culture
Culture du résultat
Dynamisme
Perseverance
Professionnalisme
Relation Client
Sens de la relation client

Entreprises

  • HUAWEI Technologies - Senior Account Manager

    Boulogne Billancourt 2011 - maintenant

  • KAPSCH CarrierCom France - Key Account Manager Orange Corporate, Orange France & Mobistar

    Montigny Le Bretonneux 2010 - 2011 - Négociations d’accords cadres avec les responsables Achats et opérationnels d’Orange Corporate.
    - Déclinaison des accords cadres en contrats locaux d’application pour la filiale Orange France
    - Contribution à l’atteinte des objectifs commerciaux et opérationnels du compte Orange France & Mobistar
    - Gestion des offres commerciales et bordereaux de prix pour Orange France
    - Participation à la tenue de objectifs de cash, de revenus et de marge

  • NORTEL, Paris, France - Responsable de compte Orange France & Orange Corporate

    2006 - 2010

  • NORTEL, Paris, France - HSDPA/HSUPA Core Structure Manager

    2004 - 2006

  • NORTEL, Paris, France - Wireless Demo Center Project Manager

    2002 - 2004 Project Manager for the Wireless Demo Center, Nortel’s state of the art GSM/GPRS/EDGE and UMTS showroom.

  • NORTEL Global Operations EMEA, Bucharest, Romania - On-site Project Manager

    2001 - 2002 Project Manager for the pre-sales activities, contract negotiation, and operational deployment of a multi-service network (IP/ATM/FR/VoIP) for Orange Romania

  • NORTEL Global Operations EMEA, Paris, France - Off-site Project Manager

    2000 - 2001 Off-Site Project Manager for the Orange Slovensko GSM network contract

  • NORTEL Wireless Solutions, Paris, France - Pre-sales Engineer

    1997 - 2000

  • C.E.E. RELAYS Ltd. – Slough, Great Britain - Pre-sales Engineer

    1995 - 1997

Formations

  • Institut National Polytechnique (St Martin D'Heres)

    St Martin D'Heres 1991 - 1994

Réseau