Jean François DIMANCHE

Theramex / Teva (prev. Merck Serono)
- International Product & Area Manager
2008 - 2012Africa, Middle East, Central & Eastern Europe:
Collaboration to the commercial and marketing strategy of the area in association with subsidiaries of the Group Teva and previously Merck Serono
Management and training of the sales forces
Optimization of the commercial relations with local distributors, agents and other subsidiaries
TOTAL TURNOVER = 15 millions €
Products Management: 2 products / 4.5 millions €
Virbac SA
- Marketing Export
Carros2004 - 2008Responsibilities of Marketing Manager regarding ranges for companion animals:
• Implementation of technical & marketing support of the ranges
• Definition of marketing campaign and budgets
• Participation to congresses & seminars
Management of the technical support to the distributors, agents, and representative offices through:
• Technical training of Virbac sales team and distributors' sales team
• Implementation of market studies necessary for the development in the major areas
• Settlement and follow up of field trials to support marketing actions
+/-15 Companion Animals products
Increase of turnover from 2.5 to 4 millions € during the period
Virbac SA
- Export Area Manager
Carros1999 - 2003Areas: North & Western Africa, Middle East
• Optimisation sales through distributors and clients through consolidation of existing business and prospecting of new markets and countries
• Management of 3 agents (North, Western and Central Africa)
• Definition of the strategy for registration for each country in accordance with Corporate Marketing and Financial strategies of the group
• Organization of the participation of VIRBAC into local exhibitions, fairs and congresses
Bio-X (Belgium)
- Export Manager
1998 - 1999Prducts: ELISA Kits
Identification and development of new markets for BIO-X products (Elisa diagnostic kits for the most common viral and bacterial diseases of cattle, sheep and fish) ;
• Responsible of the operational and technical support of the existing markets outside EEC.
Belgian Inter Universitary Co-operation
- Projet Manager
• Management of participative and interactive research in rural environment and experimental station;
• Responsible for practical training of technicians and farmers.
Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO)
- Program Officer
1993 - 1996 Monitoring of national and regional FAO programmes and projects, technical and operational support to these projects and programmes;
• Identification and evaluation of project requests and participation to project implementation ;
• Preparation of on-going reports related to the activities and realisations progresses of FAO contributions through collection and analysis of information’s, data’s and documents related to the evolution and conjectural agricultural situation;
• Relationships with the governmental services and other national organisations within the field of activities of FAO. Participation to various exchanges and maintain of relationships with the other UN organisations, NGO's and different non UN international organisations through reunions, events, workshops and other activities.
Société Van Lancker
- Section Chief on a ranch
1989 - 1991Management of a part of an extensive breeding structure (cattle), organisation & management of 60 workers
Formations
Institut Du Prince Leopold (Anvers)
Anvers1988 - 1989Santé & Production Animale en Zone Tropicale