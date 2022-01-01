Menu

Jean François DIMANCHE

Carros

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Export
Veterinary Science
Afrique
vétérinaire
marketing
Industrie Pharmaceutique

Entreprises

  • Arkopharma - Export Area Director

    Carros 2012 - maintenant

  • Theramex / Teva (prev. Merck Serono) - International Product & Area Manager

    2008 - 2012 Africa, Middle East, Central & Eastern Europe:
    Collaboration to the commercial and marketing strategy of the area in association with subsidiaries of the Group Teva and previously Merck Serono
    Management and training of the sales forces
    Optimization of the commercial relations with local distributors, agents and other subsidiaries
    TOTAL TURNOVER = 15 millions €
    Products Management: 2 products / 4.5 millions €

  • Virbac SA - Marketing Export

    Carros 2004 - 2008 Responsibilities of Marketing Manager regarding ranges for companion animals:
    • Implementation of technical & marketing support of the ranges
    • Definition of marketing campaign and budgets
    • Participation to congresses & seminars

    Management of the technical support to the distributors, agents, and representative offices through:
    • Technical training of Virbac sales team and distributors' sales team
    • Implementation of market studies necessary for the development in the major areas
    • Settlement and follow up of field trials to support marketing actions

    +/-15 Companion Animals products
    Increase of turnover from 2.5 to 4 millions € during the period

  • Virbac SA - Export Area Manager

    Carros 1999 - 2003 Areas: North & Western Africa, Middle East

    • Optimisation sales through distributors and clients through consolidation of existing business and prospecting of new markets and countries
    • Management of 3 agents (North, Western and Central Africa)
    • Definition of the strategy for registration for each country in accordance with Corporate Marketing and Financial strategies of the group
    • Organization of the participation of VIRBAC into local exhibitions, fairs and congresses

  • Bio-X (Belgium) - Export Manager

    1998 - 1999 Prducts: ELISA Kits

    Identification and development of new markets for BIO-X products (Elisa diagnostic kits for the most common viral and bacterial diseases of cattle, sheep and fish) ;
    • Responsible of the operational and technical support of the existing markets outside EEC.

  • Belgian Inter Universitary Co-operation - Projet Manager

    1997 - 1998 Development Project Management (Tunisia)

    • Management of participative and interactive research in rural environment and experimental station;
    • Responsible for practical training of technicians and farmers.

  • Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) - Program Officer

    1993 - 1996 Monitoring of national and regional FAO programmes and projects, technical and operational support to these projects and programmes;
    • Identification and evaluation of project requests and participation to project implementation ;
    • Preparation of on-going reports related to the activities and realisations progresses of FAO contributions through collection and analysis of information’s, data’s and documents related to the evolution and conjectural agricultural situation;
    • Relationships with the governmental services and other national organisations within the field of activities of FAO. Participation to various exchanges and maintain of relationships with the other UN organisations, NGO's and different non UN international organisations through reunions, events, workshops and other activities.

  • Société Van Lancker - Section Chief on a ranch

    1989 - 1991 Management of a part of an extensive breeding structure (cattle), organisation & management of 60 workers

Formations

  • Institut Du Prince Leopold (Anvers)

    Anvers 1988 - 1989 Santé & Production Animale en Zone Tropicale

  • Université De Liège (Liège)

    Liège 1982 - 1988

