Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jean-François DUFOUR LAMARTINIE
Ajouter
Jean-François DUFOUR LAMARTINIE
Nanterre cedex
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Vincennes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Manpower
- Responsable de Domaine
Nanterre cedex
maintenant
BNP Personal Finance
- Directeur de programme
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D'Informatique De Paris (ESI - SUPINFO) (Paris)
Paris
maintenant
Ecole Supérieure D'Informatique De Paris (ESI - SUPINFO) (Paris)
Paris
maintenant
Ecole Supérieure D'Informatique ESI-SUPINFO
Montreuil
1987 - 1992
Réseau
Arnaud DESLANDES
Christophe TARDY
France PERRIN
Isabelle LAMBERT DE CURSAY
Jean-Christophe TOUSTOU
Jean-François JOURNAULT
Philippe D'ERSU
Roger PARRIÉ
Sophie LOSHOUARN
Tariq HAMADOUCH