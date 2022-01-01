Menu

Jean-Francois FRANCH

Blagnac

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Merise
Java Platform
Informatique
Gestion de projet
Aéronautique
Project Director

Entreprises

  • Airbus - LEAN Management Consulting Services Director

    Blagnac 2014 - maintenant Manage productivity improvement plan for Flight Hours Services contract, through LEAN initiatives.
    Leading LEAN transformation of MRO company (Airbus subsidiary) in Asia.

  • Airbus - Business Plan Manager

    Blagnac 2012 - 2014 Due Diligence Project Manager: in the frame of IBM partnership, definition of decision dossier with partners contract analysis, risk assessment and mitigation for new offer development about Maintenance Information system.

    Production of Business plan for Airbus' subsidiary (~100 people, 10M€ TO) and associated product plan to refresh its portfolio.

  • AIRBUS CIMPA - Head of Information System Integration for Airlines & MRO

    2007 - 2012 Taking part into the in-Service Lifesycle Management Business Unit foundation.
    Management of 12 people, in 4 sites (Toulouse, Paris, Filton, and Marignane).
    Project manager for partnership definition, organization, negotiation and steering.

  • SOGETI HIGH TECH - Project Manager

    TOULOUSE 2000 - 2007 - Business Project Leader for Airbus Maintenance & Engineering Software (Airman, eLogbook)

    - IS Project Leader for AIR FRANCE: team management (5-10 FTE), contract follow-up, in charge electronic content management (ECM & CMS) and workflow applications

    - Consultant for METEO FRANCE: opportunity study for collaborative process & tools (survey on 80 persons)

    - Engineer for Linde Gas: Definition and development of new information system dedicated to specific conception for industrial customers (requirements management, documentations, materials ...)

  • THALES IS - Engineer

    Courbevoie 1998 - 2000 Information services ALCATEL-SPACE: Administrator of collaborative applications

  • API ELECTRONIQUE - Quality Responsible

    1997 - 1998 Quality responsible for ISO 9001 approach.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau