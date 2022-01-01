Jean-Francois FRANCH

Mes compétences :
Merise
Java Platform
Informatique
Gestion de projet
Aéronautique
Project Director
Entreprises
Airbus
- LEAN Management Consulting Services Director
Blagnac 2014 - maintenantManage productivity improvement plan for Flight Hours Services contract, through LEAN initiatives.
Leading LEAN transformation of MRO company (Airbus subsidiary) in Asia.
Airbus
- Business Plan Manager
Blagnac 2012 - 2014Due Diligence Project Manager: in the frame of IBM partnership, definition of decision dossier with partners contract analysis, risk assessment and mitigation for new offer development about Maintenance Information system.
Production of Business plan for Airbus' subsidiary (~100 people, 10M€ TO) and associated product plan to refresh its portfolio.
AIRBUS CIMPA
- Head of Information System Integration for Airlines & MRO
2007 - 2012Taking part into the in-Service Lifesycle Management Business Unit foundation.
Management of 12 people, in 4 sites (Toulouse, Paris, Filton, and Marignane).
Project manager for partnership definition, organization, negotiation and steering.
SOGETI HIGH TECH
- Project Manager
TOULOUSE2000 - 2007- Business Project Leader for Airbus Maintenance & Engineering Software (Airman, eLogbook)
- IS Project Leader for AIR FRANCE: team management (5-10 FTE), contract follow-up, in charge electronic content management (ECM & CMS) and workflow applications
- Consultant for METEO FRANCE: opportunity study for collaborative process & tools (survey on 80 persons)
- Engineer for Linde Gas: Definition and development of new information system dedicated to specific conception for industrial customers (requirements management, documentations, materials ...)
THALES IS
- Engineer
Courbevoie1998 - 2000Information services ALCATEL-SPACE: Administrator of collaborative applications
API ELECTRONIQUE
- Quality Responsible
1997 - 1998Quality responsible for ISO 9001 approach.