Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jean-François GORSE
Ajouter
Jean-François GORSE
ORLIENAS
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Orliénas
En résumé
Produits bio depuis 1998
Entreprises
GORSE
- AGENT COMMERCIAL
1998 - maintenant
PRODUITS BIOLOGIQUES OU NATURELS
GROUPE JEAN STALAVEN
- RESPONSABLE DE SECTEUR
1992 - 1998
Formations
Institution Des Chartreux
Lyon
1981 - 1986
Réseau
Boosstea .COM
Christine CAMPANA VION
François GAUTIER
Frederic FOURNIER
Gilbert ROSSINI
Nicolas FOLLIET
Rodolphe LEMAIRE
Thibaud CHALMIN