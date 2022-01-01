Jean-Francois HOUPLAIN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
Account management, Sales and Business Development activities within the telecom and IT industries. In this role, I've been very successful thanks to a real appetite for challenges, a great knowledge of the industry, good presentation and negotiation skills as well as a good network of decision makers who trust me.
For more please refer to my Linkedin profile: http://fr.linkedin.com/in/jfhoup
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Pas de formation renseignée