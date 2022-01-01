Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jean-François MIGNÉ
Ajouter
Jean-François MIGNÉ
Nanterre
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AXA Group Solutions
- Web Solutions Supply Manager
Nanterre
2007 - maintenant
GIE AXA
- Ingénieur
Nanterre
2001 - 2006
Webnet
- Ingénieur développement
Sèvres
1999 - 2001
Formations
Ecole Centrale De Lille
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1996 - 1999
Lycée Michel Montaigne
Bordeaux
1994 - 1996
CPGE Math Sup-Math Spé
Lycée Jean Monnet
Blanquefort
1991 - 1994
Réseau
Benoît THUILLIER
Cécile LARCHÉ-GUÉANT
Daniel CHERIFI
Dimitri JAMEY
Frédéric POT
Julie DELORME
Laurent RAY
Marc NOËL
Maxime PILARD
Olivier BEAUJEU