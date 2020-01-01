Jean-Louis ROBERT

Après plus de 9 ans en Chine, à la direction de filiales de groupes Européens, de la construction de machines aux biotechnologies, responsable de tous les aspects de la société, de la stratégie à la production (3 usines) en passant par les ventes, les RH et la finance, en prise directe avec le siège social en Europe.

Stationné au Japon pendant 6 ans dans le passé, à la direction d'une filiale de production et vente.

Occupé différentes positions en France dans des sociétés industrielles en direction générale, industrie et ventes internationales.

Pour épauler mon activité professionnelle, j'ai fondé et présidé pendant 5 ans un meeting international rassemblant 200 opérateurs nucléaires du monde entier, créé un club de DG et différentes entités permettant à des managers de se concerter et trouver ensemble des solutions.



Mes compétences :

China

Chine

Directeur général

General manager

Japon

Manager

Metallurgy

Sales