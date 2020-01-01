Jean-Louis ROBERT

-
AM2T
- Transition General Manager
2010 - maintenant
- General management of subsidiaries of Industrial groups in Asia, sales and operations.
-
Roquette Asia
- Projects Director
2008 - 2009
Managing several acquisition, construction and growth projects in Asia, from Thailand to Japan.
Elaborate the decision file presented to the Group BoD (200M€).
Supervises the business plan.
Manages the Technical Due Diligences.
Coordinates the take-over of a Chinese private company (50M€).
-
CIAT China
- China country executive manager
2006 - 2008
In charge of all operations for CIAT in China: 3 companies including 2 JV with local partners, a sales network for a total of 80 people and 10M€ turn over.
Managed the take-over of one JV and transformed it in WOFE.
Negotiated the conflicting control of an other JV, launched the liquidation and went to winning arbitration in BeiJing.
Restructured totally the sales network, established a sales HO in ShangHai.
Doubled the sales in one year, budget for doubling again the following year.
Created marketing, aftersales service and spare parts.
Created engineering and customer design department, installed an ERP.
Restructured the companies for efficient operations.
-
Rieter ChangZhou
- General Manager
2003 - 2006
Managed the flip over of low cost sourcing company to Hitech machinery assembly.
Restructured totally the company, creating the structure for sales up to 80M€.
Recruited all managers, more than 60 engineers and 100 workers.
Created a 40 designers engineering department, and a training centre.
Organized the sourcing and purchase of several thousands of references.
More than doubled the size of the company in 3 years.
Built 2 new workshops (24000m2) and a 4 floors office building.
Changed manual accounting to computer, and installed SAP.
Entered 4 new product lines and a painting shop.
-
CERCA
- Industrial Operations manager
1998 - 2002
Fine mecanics and nuclear fuel activities.
In charge of all industrial operations, from the design, development, through production up to nuclear packaging engineering and realization, production, delivery and transportation to customers all over the world.
- Managed all operations in high tech and nuclear activities.
- Managed R&D, Design, Methods, Production, Quality, totally 155 employees.
- Restructured the authorizations of the site, negotiated with the Authorities.
- Built a new factory and storage, expanding operations by 50%.
- Installed management by Objectives, Department contracts, kaizen.
-
CERCA
- International Business Manager
1995 - 1998
In charge of the sales in Europe, Asia and South America, 15M€. Products are nuclear fuel for research reactors and hightech devices for the world physics laboratories.
- Managed Sales Network of Agents in North Europ, Asia and South America.
- Organized sensible materials sales in Europ, contract up to 60M€.
- Launched several diversification projects, from various international origins.
- Managed the acquisition and the transfer of an activity from CEA.
- Founded and chaired 5 years the RRFM, International Research Nuclear Reactors Operators Meeting.
-
CEZUS
- Area Sales Manager for Asia
1992 - 1994
- Managed Sales in Asia: Japan, Korea, India, Indonesia, 30M€.
- Increased the prices in Japan by 20% in 2 years, when market was depressed.
- Expanded the market by selling new products to new customers.
-
CEZUS
- President of the subsidiary in Japan
1986 - 1992
- Built a factory (3000m2), purchased all equipments.
- Responsible for the full transfer of the technology.
- Started the factory, recruited and trained all employees, 25p.
- Was trained at the JUSE, Japan assoc. for Quality Management.
- Managed the local sales, 5M€.
-
CEZUS
- Industrial Projects manager
1984 - 1986
- Responsible for the concept, design and realization of a new heavy workshop: surface treatment (4M€).
- Co-responsible of the full fledge industrial project of modernization: free forging, hot rolling (15M€).
-
CEZUS
- Production Manager
1981 - 1984
- Manager of 24/7 workshops, heavy industry (liquid reactive metals) on 2 sites.
- Created a Methods Department.
- Facing Trade Unions, and negotiating agreements.
-
Constructions Métalliques de Provence
- Manager
1978 - 1980
Products: steel vessels for gas, oil and chemical industries.
- First, Head of the Maintenance Dept, 60 people, including the machining shop.
- Then, Technical manager of a new "Clean Shop". Responsible of design and manufacturing of metal apparels in SS, aluminium, titanium...intended for nuclear, chemical, plastics, pharmaceutical industries.
-
Dragages et Travaux Publics
- Material Engineer
1977 - 1978
Marseille subsidiary:
In charge of the design for several heavy equipments modifications (dredges, cranes, barges, boats...)
In charge of the maintenance of the material and equipment
Frejus tunnel:
Maintenance manager in the Frejus tunnel digging company.