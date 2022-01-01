Jean Michel BOHN

Launching firms and brands in France, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Monaco and Morocco, mainly from scratch and bring them at high level with low cost. (UPS, Emirates Airlines Southern France, Rosenbluth International, Aviareps, Asiana Airlines, Bangkok Airways, Condor and now TAL Aviation, Air Greenland .... )



Re-organization of several business concept ( service, tourism, airline and web ... ) via externalization process in French speaking countries.



Business development in web and multi media segments



Mes compétences :

Direction générale

Web marketing

Développeur

Création d'entreprise

Google

Conseil

etourisme

transport aérien

commercial

Organisation

tourisme

Webmarketing