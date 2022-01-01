Menu

Jean Michel BOHN

PARIS

En résumé

Launching firms and brands in France, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Monaco and Morocco, mainly from scratch and bring them at high level with low cost. (UPS, Emirates Airlines Southern France, Rosenbluth International, Aviareps, Asiana Airlines, Bangkok Airways, Condor and now TAL Aviation, Air Greenland .... )

Re-organization of several business concept ( service, tourism, airline and web ... ) via externalization process in French speaking countries.

Business development in web and multi media segments

Mes compétences :
Direction générale
Web marketing
Développeur
Création d'entreprise
Google
Conseil
etourisme
transport aérien
commercial
Organisation
tourisme
Webmarketing

Entreprises

  • TAL AVIATION FRANCE - Managing Partner and Founder TAL Aviation France, Belgium, Switzerland, Monaco and Luxembourg

    2013 - maintenant Managing Partner, shareholder and Founder of TAL Aviation France, Belgium, Monaco, Switzerland & Luxembourg

    Launching business and offices development, positive P/L since the start up, 2 millions € business volume in 2015, 22% profitability, permanent positive cash flow

    Worldwide negotiation with Board of Airlines and tourism organization, Board of Airlines Representatives member (http://barfrance.org/)

    Implementation of Air Greenland Group in France and Belgium. Brand Development of Greenland as a destination with our key partners Air Greenland, Visit Greenland and World of Greenland (32 aircrafts & helicopters, 12 long haul weekly flights and 60 destinations in Greenland)

    Sales and marketing development of Binter Canarias, airline from Canarias Islands, with the target to increase revenues in France and Belgium through the trade channel (55 000 flights per year)

    Sales development for Air Baltic in Belgium (24 aircrafts, 17 weekly flights from Brussels to Riga)

    Implementation and business development of Germania Airlines in France and Belgium (22 aircrafts flying point to point worldwide) - starting online operation at Toulouse, Montpellier and Strasbourg Airports

    Partnership with Azores Tourism Authority (ATA) for marketing representation in France, brand development and recommendation ( Azores )

    Owner and Founder of Lodge & Co Holding, investment and consulting in web, tourism and multi media segments

    Digital, multi media consulting and project management for SME's, destinations, hotels and airlines branding optimization (SEO, SEM, PR Management, Low Cost, Offline & Online, new digital business model to increase sales and reduce costs )

  • AVIAREPS - Founder Aviareps France and North Africa

    Paris 2002 - 2012 Founder and General Manager of Aviareps France & Morocco, business development of the new French subsidiary from scratch in 2002, to reach an office of 30 people with positive P/L during 9 years (more than 1 Million € cash return to the owner and average 20% profitability)

    Launching of Morocco Subsidiary for externalization and Asian Airlines clients needed (6 people) at Feb 2012 (Savings of 150 K€ related to staff costs along with new market shares)

    General Management of the subsidiary ( strategy, recruitment, sales, finance, marketing, web, e-commerce, M&A with Cellet Marketing ...) and successful construction of the brand awareness in France (many certifications received from the Group)

    Worldwide negotiation with Board of Airlines and tourism organization during Request for Proposal & launching flights from Paris CDG and regional airports ( Responsible for the Asiana Airlines and Garuda Indonesia contracts success for the all the Group )

    Initiator of the IBCS access for all Aviareps Group in 2003 by cutting IATA former exclusivity
    ( several millions € revenues )

    Airlines business development for more than 20 Airlines (Aerlingus.com, Air Arabia, Air Namibia, Ariana, Arik Air, Asiana Airlines, Bangkok Airways, Caribbean Airlines, Club Air, Condor, Garuda Indonesia, MIAT, Philippine Airlines, Precision Air, South African Airways…)

    Business and leisure Account management for 7 Destinations (Las Vegas, Ecuador, San Francisco, New York City, Malta, Estonia, Taiwan, Peru …) within the set up of the French Tourism division

  • AMERICAN EXPRESS - ROSENBLUTH INTERNATIONAL - SALES & MARKETING DIRECTOR France and Switzerland

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2000 - 2002 3rd worldwide Corporate travel management (US Group), 6 000 associates in 55 countries - $ 5 billion worldwide turnover - US$ 70 Millions turnover France & Switzerland with 100 Associates
    ( 100 in France ). Web site : www.rosenbluth.com ( American Express bought Rosenbluth in 2004 on a worldwide basis )

    Reorganisation and development of the sales & marketing departments

    Definition of the new strategy for French and Swiss Markets ( technology oriented )

    Implementation of new corporate internet Southern European partnerships ( web portal…)

    Management of Request for proposal on EMEA locations ( $ 20 millions new sales for 2000 )

    Win of global accounts as Colgate Palmolive and Mercer Management Consulting

    Budget consolidation and presentation to the UK and US Head Quarters

  • EMIRATES AIRLINES - REGIONAL SALES MANAGER Southern France & Monaco

    Paris 1994 - 1999 National Airline of Dubai ( United Arab Emirates ); 6 000 staff in the world (Arabic Group). Set up & launching of the new station opening in the South of France based at the International Airport of NICE French Riviera - Turnover : $ 6 millions in 1999. Web site : www.emirates.com

    Sales and Marketing development off line and on line according to the targets ( + 47% Net Revenue Versus Last Year realised on the High Yield Market in Year to Date – based on 1999 )

    Marketing analysis on the whole Southern France Market and cost management

    Improvement of the relations with the travel agencies networks , the firms & Dubai HDQ

    Creation of corporate agreements with our main business and leisure partners

  • EUROPRIME CONSULTING - CONSULTANT

    1994 - 1994 Audit firm specialized in small and medium sized companies 150 employees in France- 250 Millions French Francs Turnover in 1993

    Marketing and sales developments in several industries ( volume retailing , spare parts ... )

    Special assignments in communication training and staff stimulation

    Functional organisation and assignments in Human Resources

  • AOM FRENCH AIRLINES - ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

    1992 - 1994 First private airline in France – 25 000 scheduled flights per year over the world, 2 700 employees - 3,9 billion Turnover in 1997 .

    Intensive commercial stimulation of the travel agencies networks and the firms

    Elaboration of specifics agreements according to the priorities

    Organisation of Low and High Yield familiarisation trips on targeted groups

    Marketing survey on French Overseas Departments

    Follow up and development of the customers relations in order to increase the Turnover

  • UNITED PARCEL SERVICE - JUNIOR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

    Plaisir 1990 - 1991 1st Worldwide Air Freight company - 364 planes – (US company) ; $ 12,4 Billion turnover -
    265 000 employees . Web site : www.ups.com

    Promotion and sales of UPS service ( Express and international freight )

    Customer relations policy ( Transportation’ s solutions , delay ... )

