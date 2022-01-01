Jean-Michel BRUNEAU

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
EXPERTISE IN PROTEIN BIOCHEMISTRY
• Research expertise in protein biochemistry : protein purification, Biomolecular interactions analysis, proteomics, assay development, in-vitro compound evaluation
• Experience in Infectious Diseases, Immunology, Plant sciences
PROJECT LEADERSHIP FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT OF NEW CHEMICAL ENTITIES IN PHARMACEUTICAL R&D (Discovery to Lead compounds)
• Coordination of multidisciplinary activities
• Management of laboratory staff
STRONG RECORD OF ADOPTION OF NEW TECHNOLOGIES AND TECHNICAL PROBLEM SOLVING
• Expert in the SPR technology (BIACORE)
• Strong interest and abilities in optimization and exploitation of IS/IT infrastructure to achieve research goals
ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT AND INTERPERSONAL SKILLS
•Succeeded in diverse organizations, from small VC-funded to Major Pharmaceutical organizations
•Self-motivated
•Open-minded
•Good communication and interpersonal skills
Spécialités
Biomolecular interactions analysis particularly low molecular weight compounds - protein targets interactions using the Biacore technology (BIACORE 3000, BIACORE S51),
Proteomics, Protein purification and characterization from various sources (plants, cell lines, fungi, bacteria),
Immunodetection techniques, photoaffinity labelling, binding measurements, fluorescence measurements, Assay development, Biochemistry laboratory management,
Project Team leadership