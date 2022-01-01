Jean-Michel BRUNEAU

EXPERTISE IN PROTEIN BIOCHEMISTRY

• Research expertise in protein biochemistry : protein purification, Biomolecular interactions analysis, proteomics, assay development, in-vitro compound evaluation

• Experience in Infectious Diseases, Immunology, Plant sciences



PROJECT LEADERSHIP FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT OF NEW CHEMICAL ENTITIES IN PHARMACEUTICAL R&D (Discovery to Lead compounds)

• Coordination of multidisciplinary activities

• Management of laboratory staff



STRONG RECORD OF ADOPTION OF NEW TECHNOLOGIES AND TECHNICAL PROBLEM SOLVING

• Expert in the SPR technology (BIACORE)

• Strong interest and abilities in optimization and exploitation of IS/IT infrastructure to achieve research goals



ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT AND INTERPERSONAL SKILLS

•Succeeded in diverse organizations, from small VC-funded to Major Pharmaceutical organizations

•Self-motivated

•Open-minded

•Good communication and interpersonal skills

Spécialités



Biomolecular interactions analysis particularly low molecular weight compounds - protein targets interactions using the Biacore technology (BIACORE 3000, BIACORE S51),

Proteomics, Protein purification and characterization from various sources (plants, cell lines, fungi, bacteria),

Immunodetection techniques, photoaffinity labelling, binding measurements, fluorescence measurements, Assay development, Biochemistry laboratory management,

Project Team leadership