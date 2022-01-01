Jean-Michel DEVOULON

-
Bouygues Telecom
- Product Strategy Manager
Meudon
2011
-
Ingram Micro Mobility
- Head of Marketing
2013 - maintenant
-
Huawei
- Head of Product Marketing (handsets/tablets, MBB, M2M)
Boulogne Billancourt
2011 - 2013
- Product Portfolio and solution team manager
- Sales and marketing support for all product lines
- Business development manager
-
Bouygues Telecom
- Service Strategy Manager
Meudon
2005 - 2007
-
Bouygues Telecom Entreprises
- Multimedia Project Manager
Meudon
2002 - 2005
-
Bouygues Telecom
- Technical Team Manager
Meudon
1997 - 2001