Jean-Michel DEVOULON

Meudon

Entreprises

  • Bouygues Telecom - Product Strategy Manager

    Meudon 2011

  • Ingram Micro Mobility - Head of Marketing

    2013 - maintenant

  • Huawei - Head of Product Marketing (handsets/tablets, MBB, M2M)

    Boulogne Billancourt 2011 - 2013 - Product Portfolio and solution team manager
    - Sales and marketing support for all product lines
    - Business development manager

  • Bouygues Telecom - Service Strategy Manager

    Meudon 2005 - 2007

  • Bouygues Telecom Entreprises - Multimedia Project Manager

    Meudon 2002 - 2005

  • Bouygues Telecom - Technical Team Manager

    Meudon 1997 - 2001

Formations

Réseau