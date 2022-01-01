Jean-Michel DUMAZERT

Mes compétences :
Call center
Marketing
Plongée
Plongée sous marine
Centre d'appels
Entreprises
Airbus Defence & Space
- Product Line Manager
2002 - maintenantResponsible for Command and Control Center Solutions on EADS digital radio networks (PMR TETRAPOL and TETRA).
Take care of market needs and evolutions and manage international evolution projects (France, Finland, Germany) to adapt existing system to the market.
Responsible for partner relationship with Public Safety market actors.
Knowing in voice recorder, vehicle localization systems (AVL), Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), digital radio switch, dispatch positions,...).
EADS Telecom
- Product Line Manager
1998 - 2002Creation and management of EADS Telecom Automatic Call Distributor (ACD) product line.
Responsible for Product Line strategy and roadmap.
Subcontractors and partnership management
CS Telecom / CS-SI
- R&D Team Manager
1993 - 1998Manage R&D team (up to 10 personns) on Central Control Unit of CS Telecom Automatic Call Distributor (ACD SIGPHONE).
Project follow up, resources management, R&D budget management and follow up, Subcontractors management and contract follow up.
CS Telecom
- Product Manager
1990 - 1993Technical Manager responsible of management system on CS Telecom Automatic Call Distributor (SIGPHONE).
Manage evolution projects on ACD Central Console Unit.
CGA-HBS (Alcatel)
- Electronic designer
1985 - 1990Electronic card design microprocessor based for billing automatons and ticket distributors (railway, metro, speedway).