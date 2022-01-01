Menu

Jean-Michel DUMAZERT

BOISSY LE CUTTÉ

Election présidentielle 2022

Mes compétences :
Call center
Marketing
Plongée
Plongée sous marine
Centre d'appels

  • Airbus Defence & Space - Product Line Manager

    2002 - maintenant Responsible for Command and Control Center Solutions on EADS digital radio networks (PMR TETRAPOL and TETRA).
    Take care of market needs and evolutions and manage international evolution projects (France, Finland, Germany) to adapt existing system to the market.
    Responsible for partner relationship with Public Safety market actors.
    Knowing in voice recorder, vehicle localization systems (AVL), Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), digital radio switch, dispatch positions,...).

  • EADS Telecom - Product Line Manager

    1998 - 2002 Creation and management of EADS Telecom Automatic Call Distributor (ACD) product line.
    Responsible for Product Line strategy and roadmap.
    Subcontractors and partnership management

  • CS Telecom / CS-SI - R&D Team Manager

    1993 - 1998 Manage R&D team (up to 10 personns) on Central Control Unit of CS Telecom Automatic Call Distributor (ACD SIGPHONE).
    Project follow up, resources management, R&D budget management and follow up, Subcontractors management and contract follow up.

  • CS Telecom - Product Manager

    1990 - 1993 Technical Manager responsible of management system on CS Telecom Automatic Call Distributor (SIGPHONE).
    Manage evolution projects on ACD Central Console Unit.

  • CGA-HBS (Alcatel) - Electronic designer

    1985 - 1990 Electronic card design microprocessor based for billing automatons and ticket distributors (railway, metro, speedway).

