Jean-Michel JAMET

Listé dans le "Who's who in France" depuis 2006.
Pour mes références, veuillez consulter mon profil sur LinkedIn. Merci.
Nearly 30 Years of Retail International Expertise
. Successfully Conducted Large Social Plans (PSE)
. Practical Experience in Managing Change
. Setting Up Complex/Matrixed Organisations From Scratch
Specialties
Union Negotiations, Managing Large Retail Networks (500+ locations, 5000+ employees), International Retail Developments in Difficult Markets