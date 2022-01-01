Menu

Jean-Michel JAMET

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Listé dans le "Who's who in France" depuis 2006.

Pour mes références, veuillez consulter mon profil sur LinkedIn. Merci.

Nearly 30 Years of Retail International Expertise
. Successfully Conducted Large Social Plans (PSE)
. Practical Experience in Managing Change
. Setting Up Complex/Matrixed Organisations From Scratch


Specialties

Union Negotiations, Managing Large Retail Networks (500+ locations, 5000+ employees), International Retail Developments in Difficult Markets

Entreprises

  • Eurosearch & Associés - Partner

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

  • ETM (Executive Transition Management) - Consultant Senior International

    2007 - 2013 Depuis Fev. 12 Sequor Partners (Paris – Londres) – Conseiller « Retail »
    (Firme indépendante à capitaux privés spécialisée dans l’investissement et dans le conseil
    stratégique aux sociétés)

    Juil. 11- Fev. 12 Edcon Group (Afrique du Sud) – Retail Executive Coach
    (Numéro 1 de la Distribution en Afrique du Sud)

    Retournement de la Chaine de Parfumerie « Red Square » (50 magasins en propre)

    Janv.11 - Juil. 11 Ville de Marseille
    Mission d’audit financier, organisationnel, conduite du changement des Services Culturels

    Oct.10 - Janv.11 Groupe ACCOR - Projet confidentiel au niveau Comité Exécutif (Développement Durable)

    Janv.10 - Oct.10 Cabinet d’Avocats FIDAL- Travail auprès d’Alrhéas (Groupement de Pharmaciens)
    Projet de création de Réseaux (concept/offre/normes/etc.)



    Av.09 - Janv. 10 Directeur du Développement – Dollar Financial Group (USA)
    Création d’un Réseau en Pologne, Roumanie, République Tchèque et Hongrie

    Juin 08 - Av. 09 Conseiller Stratégique en Investissement - Gilde Buy Out Partners
    Fusion-acquisition dans le secteur pharmaceutique (achat de Groupements de pharmaciens)

    Av.08 - Juin 08 Conseiller Stratégique LBO - Caisse des Dépôts Capital Investissements
    (Groupe Caisse des Dépôts)

    Mission de conseil au sein de la Branche « Private Equity » de la Caisse des Dépôts

    Oct.07 - Mars 08 Directeur Général Délégué de Visual
    (Groupe Grandvision/Grand Optical)

    Retournement avant revente à un autre actionnaire
    (réduction des coûts, PSE, etc.).

  • AS WATSON/MARIONNAUD - Secrétaire Général du Groupe

    2006 - 2007 Membre du Comité Exécutif Groupe de la Division Luxe – Responsable de la Stratégie, du Développement et des Grands Projets du Groupe)

    Principale réalisation : rationalisation des fonctions Logistique, Finance et Systèmes d’Information de Marionnaud France : en 9 mois seulement, j’ai mené à bien la fermeture des 25 entrepôts en confiant l’activité logistique à un prestataire extérieur (CEPL) avec 2 plateformes dédiées. J’ai dans le même temps centralisé la fonction Finance (avec mise en place d’Oracle) de 25 à un seul site, ainsi que le traitement de la paie de 6 à un seul centre de traitement. Enfin, la migration des Systèmes d’Information vers RETEK est en cours de réalisation. Outre l’amélioration des prestations, ces mutations génèrent un gain annuel de productivité de 25 millions d’euros. Ces changements ont nécessité un plan social impactant 600 personnes.

    •La Division Luxe d’AS WATSON comprend les enseignes « Marionnaud » en Europe, « Ici
    Paris XL » au Benelux et « The Perfume Shop » en Grande Bretagne, Irlande et Australie.
    •Cette Division totalise plus de 1700 points de vente dans 16 pays à travers le monde (chiffre
    d’affaires de 2 milliards d’euros en 2006).
    •Je dirige la stratégie, ainsi que les grands projets de cette Division.

  • AS WATSON/MARIONNAUD - Directeur Général des Opérations

    2005 - 2006 (Membre du Comité Exécutif du Groupe Marionnaud – Patron des Opérations en France : 563 magasins
    et 25 entrepôts, totalisant 5120 collaborateurs)

    Principale réalisation : restructuration complète de l’activité Réseau en France. Résultat : en moins de 4 mois, redressement des ventes avec gain de part de marché, après deux années de déclin.

    •AS Watson est le numéro 1 mondial du secteur des parfums et cosmétiques.
    •Marionnaud est le numéro 1 européen de la Parfumerie Sélective.
    •Résultat net supérieur au budget en 2005 pour Marionnaud France (12 millions d’eurosaprès une perte nette de 96 millions d’euros en 2004).

  • EUROPEAN PERFORMANCE INSTITUTE (Bruxelles - Belgique) - Vice-Président et Membre du Comité Exécutif

    2002 - 2005 Principale réalisation : 20% de progression du chiffre d’affaires annuel en France.

    • Groupe de Consulting, spécialiste de l’amélioration concrète de la performance.
    • 75 consultants dans 9 pays d’Europe). Chiffre d’affaires annuel moyen : 14 millions d’euros.

  • AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY - Vice-Président et Directeur Général Europe Afrique et Moyen Orient

    RUEIL MALMAISON 1997 - 2002 Principale réalisation : j’ai été appelé pour créer la Division EMOA Change/Travellers Cheques d’American Express. Il a fallu regrouper cette activité « perdue » dans plusieurs autres Divisions (Carte, Voyage, etc.) en se montrant « convaincant » auprès des Patrons de ces Divisions… Résultat : par cette restructuration, j’ai fait gagner ses lettres de noblesse à cette activité, jadis délaissée, en doublant la marge brute de ce business en 4 ans, grâce à une organisation claire et dédiée.

    • Rattaché au Senior Vice President Foreign Exchange Services Monde, basé à New York.
    • Responsable du Centre de Profit de la Région EMOA : en 2001, 47 millions d’euros de Marge Brute globale et 7 millions d’euros de Résultat Net (activité Franchisés incluse).
    • 20% de progression annuelle de la Marge Brute (croissance organique et signature de nouveaux accords de Master Franchise et concessions avec de grands aéroports.
    • Responsable de 600 collaborateurs (plus 450 dans les sites en franchise) dans 12 pays (9 en Europe, 2 au Moyen Orient et 1 en Afrique).

  • GROUPE TABUR/MR BRICOLAGE - Directeur de l'Enseigne CATENA

    1996 - 1997 Principale réalisation : modernisation de l’image de l’enseigne : nouveau concept, nouvelle politique Produits, ainsi que la restructuration complète de l’organisation commerciale. Résultat : redémarrage du développement (gain/création de 20 nouveaux magasins).

    • Créée en 1952, CATENA est l’enseigne leader en France du Bricolage de proximité. Elle appartient depuis 2002 au Groupe Mr Bricolage.
    • Chiffre d’affaires annuel (185 franchisés /15 magasins en propre : 160 millions d’euros).
    • Nombre total de collaborateurs : 1400 (120 en direct, 1280 dans les sites franchisés).

  • SHELL INTERNATIONAL - Londres (Angleterre) - Directeur des Réseaux des stations d'amérique Centrale et des Caraïbes

    1988 - 1992 Principale réalisation : j’ai supervisé la gestion et le développement de l’activité Réseau de Shell dans les Caraïbes et l’Amérique Centrale (14 pays). Augmentation de la part de marché de Shell dans cette Région en 4 ans : 30%.

  • SHELL FRANCE - Responsable des Activités Hors Carburants du Réseau Shell

    1984 - 1986 Principale réalisation : j’ai été à l’origine du lancement du concept « convenience store » en France, en association avec les Docks de France (Groupe Auchan depuis).

  • SHELL FRANCE - Chef de Secteur

    1982 - 1984 Principale réalisation : j’ai pris à la concurrence (Total, Esso et BP) plusieurs nouveaux contrats carburants et lubrifiants chez des Concessionnaires automobiles.

