Jean-Michel MASSON

Business / customer oriented, with proven track record for building value propositions and launching/managing product lines in an innovative and international environment.
As a specialist of the professional video market and related security technologies, I spent most of my carreer developing and marketing products for the movie and broadcast industry.
In 2002 I could not resist the sirens of entrepreneurship and founded a company (Nextamp) to market solutions based on an innovative technology = watermarking.
This company has been pretty successfull and acquired mid 2005 by Thomson where I was appointed general manager for the Content Security business unit.
In 2009 Thomson (now Technicolor) decided to sell this business to Civolution, a Philips spin-off specialized in Content Identification technologies, giving birth to a dominant player worldwide in that innovative segment.
I'm currently responsible of Civolution France (50+ employees) and in charge of Product Management for watermarking solutions.
Mes compétences :
General manager
General Management de centres de profits
Product manager
Business development
Sales & Marketing
Innovation
Entrepreneur
Security
Startup
Video
