Jean-Michel MASSON

Business / customer oriented, with proven track record for building value propositions and launching/managing product lines in an innovative and international environment.



As a specialist of the professional video market and related security technologies, I spent most of my carreer developing and marketing products for the movie and broadcast industry.

In 2002 I could not resist the sirens of entrepreneurship and founded a company (Nextamp) to market solutions based on an innovative technology = watermarking.

This company has been pretty successfull and acquired mid 2005 by Thomson where I was appointed general manager for the Content Security business unit.

In 2009 Thomson (now Technicolor) decided to sell this business to Civolution, a Philips spin-off specialized in Content Identification technologies, giving birth to a dominant player worldwide in that innovative segment.

I'm currently responsible of Civolution France (50+ employees) and in charge of Product Management for watermarking solutions.



Mes compétences :

General manager

General Management de centres de profits

Product manager

Business development

Sales & Marketing

Innovation

Entrepreneur

Security

Startup

Video