Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jean-Michel MULLER
Ajouter
Jean-Michel MULLER
Wolfgantzen
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Knauf batiment
- Directeur regional des ventes
Wolfgantzen
2015 - maintenant
KP1
- Directeur régional des ventes
Avignon
2010 - maintenant
Doméo
- Reponsable grands comptes
LYON
2009 - 2010
développement de partenariats dans le domaine des équipements de chauffage
Atlantic
- Reponsable grands comptes
La Roche Sur Yon
1992 - 2009
responsable de secteur , prescription nationale et grands comptes
Formations
Centre International De Formation À La Vente Et À La Négociation Commerciale
Paris
1992 - 1994
Réseau
Christophe LELEST
Grégory QUITTON
Jean Pierre HAAB
Julie UZEL
Magaelle CONUS
Samuel QUINTANEIRO
Sylvain AGIUS
Véronique MERLI