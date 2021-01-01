Jean-Michel REYTER

-
Stibosystems
- Customer Success Manager
2018 - maintenant
Stibo Systems is the driving force behind hundreds of forward-thinking companies around the world who have unlocked the full value of their information to:
• empower business users to act with confidence in their data,
• adapt quickly to changing market conditions,
• and go beyond to anticipate what’s next.
-
Veeva Systems
- Account Manager
2015 - 2018
Veeva Multichannel CRM, CLM, customer data, KOL's, approved emails, events. Manage client engagement, collaboration, data and channels. Committed to innovation, product excellence, customer success, Veeva brings together data, content and interactions.
-
Linkfluence
- Relationship Manager
2014 - 2015
SaaS Analytics, services on Social Big Data (Twitter, Facebook, online and social media) with metrics, and reports on brands, campaigns, trends, communities for stakeholder management, social CRM.
-
LexisNexis Business Information Solutions
- Solution Specialist, LexisNexis Analytics
Paris Cedex 15
2008 - 2014
LexisNexis Analytics is a global leader in SaaS Big Data for Reputation, Competitive, Risk and Market Intelligence, turning web, news, social media, internal data into Actionable Insights.
I support our offices and partners on the effective value proposition, scoping and positioning of our solutions and services to win, grow, renew contracts, based on:
• Content: Online + Offline + Social Media / Local + Global / Taxonomy;
• Technology: Text Mining, Scorecards, Sentiment Analysis in 10 languages;
• Services: Project Managers + Consultants + Analysts (over 25 nationalities).
LexisNexis Analytics Dashboard, Monitor, Newsletters, Alerts, Reports are used for:
• Marketing ⇨ Competitive Benchmarks, Product Launch/feedback,
• Sales ⇨ Strategic Opportunities, Knowledge Management,
• Communication ⇨ Reputation, Media Crisis,
• Legal ⇨ Regulatory Affairs, Know Your Customer,
• Finance ⇨ Suppliers, Partners, Clients-related Risks...
☞ A T-Systems project at won Sales Enablement Best Practice Award from Computer Week.
-
PS'SOFT
- Channel Account Manager
2008 - 2008
Développement des ventes via le Channel en EMEA pour des solutions SaaS d’ITSM. Management des relations locales avec Microsoft.
-
KXEN
- Channel Account Manager
2006 - 2007
Ventes principalement Indirectes en Hollande, Belgique, Italie, Espagne, Portugal, Turquie d’une solution de Data Mining : Descriptive et predictive Business Analytics.
-
Zap Technology Australia
- Account Relationship Manager
2003 - 2006
Commercialisation de ZAP Performance Management, solution de BI / CPM d'un Editeur Australien partenaire Gold de Microsoft. Offre de Reporting, Analyse, Dashboards, Scorecards, KPIs, et Planning, Budgeting, Modeling, auprès des grands comptes dans la région du New South Wales;
Ventes de Services de Data Warehousing, ETL, Scorecarding, Forecasting, .NET;
Coordination avec l’équipe avant-ventes - organisation de maquettes et de pilotes;
Gestion de relations Partenaires avec Microsoft (Account Managers, Technology et Solution Specialists) et partenaires nationaux.
-
BSS Pty Ltd
- Market Owner
2001 - 2003
pour l’offre que j’ai lancée en Australie d’ITSM d'EasyVista France: Auto-Discovery, Asset Management, Change Management, Workflow, Service Desk, Budgets, Procurement, Reporting. Mission : responsable de l’activité, du product management, des partenaires:
Définition du Business plan - prévisions, relation fournisseur, annonces de presse;
Prospection, développement de partenariats, brochures, livres blancs, conférences;
Démos, workshops, conférences, gestion de l’équipe avant et après vente.
Customisation de la solution Actima pour être compatible avec les normes ITIL.
Création d’un Club Utilisateur qui contribua à ajouter de nouveaux clients.
-
Executive Computing Group
- Account Manager
1999 - 2001
Ingénieur d'Affaires pour BusinessObjects. Ventes produits et prestations dans les Services en New South Wales.
-
Business Objects
- Ingénieur d’Affaires
Levallois-Perret
1997 - 1999
Ingénieur d’Affaires pour le leader mondial de solutions de Business Intelligence. Ventes directes au sein de l’agence Industrie en Ile de France auprès de grands comptes nommés et via certains partenaires (IBM, CAP GEMINI, DELOITTE…).
-
EasyVista
- Ingénieur Commercial
Noisy-le-Grand
1995 - 1997
Ingénieur Commercial pour un leader français de solutions d’ITASM (Inventaire, Gestion de Parc, Procurement, Budget, Project, Service Management). Ventes directes et via partenaires en régions, puis dans le public et les Services.