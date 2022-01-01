Jean-Michel VERGAIN

Brand Manager/ BU Manager/ Country Manager/ General Manager





16 Years of Executive management experience.



Specialties:



- Business Unit and P&L Management

- Define Vision & Business Strategy.

- Brand management & development: trading up

- Develop brand & product’s differentiation

- Build International distribution network

- Contract negotiations & licensing and strategic partnerships

- Marketing with branding and corporate identity creation to generate revenue

- Market analysis & product development

- Effective leadership skills

- Team building, development and supervision

- Management of multicultural teams of experts

- Hold a real products and brands affinity ( Fashion, Accessories, Home & Decoration, Watches & Jewelry, Cars, Fine Gastronomy, leisure and luxury hotel industries)



Mes compétences :

Management

Développement commercial

Business development

Marketing

Mode

Communication

Textile

Luxe

Création