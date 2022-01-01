Menu

Jean-Michel VERGAIN

PARIS

En résumé

Brand Manager/ BU Manager/ Country Manager/ General Manager


16 Years of Executive management experience.

Specialties:

- Business Unit and P&L Management
- Define Vision & Business Strategy.
- Brand management & development: trading up
- Develop brand & product’s differentiation
- Build International distribution network
- Contract negotiations & licensing and strategic partnerships
- Marketing with branding and corporate identity creation to generate revenue
- Market analysis & product development
- Effective leadership skills
- Team building, development and supervision
- Management of multicultural teams of experts
- Hold a real products and brands affinity ( Fashion, Accessories, Home & Decoration, Watches & Jewelry, Cars, Fine Gastronomy, leisure and luxury hotel industries)

Mes compétences :
Management
Développement commercial
Business development
Marketing
Mode
Communication
Textile
Luxe
Création

Entreprises

  • Royer L./CD Shoes International - Directeur Général

    2011 - maintenant

  • LACOSTE S.A. - Directeur de licences internationales: Footwear, Home Textile & Lifestyle

    Paris 2009 - 2011

  • LACOSTE - Directeur de zone EMEA

    Paris 2004 - 2008

  • LOUIS VUITTON - Category Manager Horlogerie

    Paris 2001 - 2004

  • Calvin Klein - Responsable Marketing Europe Maroquinerie

    Paris 1999 - 2001

  • POLO RALPH LAUREN - Responsable Commercial

    Paris 1998 - 1999

