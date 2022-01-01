Menu

Jéhan HARNAY

PARIS

AUTRES ACTIVITÉS / BÉNÉVOLAT

- Responsable convivialité, organisateur des soirées puis administrateur du GLUP, association parisienne étudiante inter-universitaire : 5 à 6 soirées par an, 200 adhérents.
- Secrétaire du Bac au Lycée Henri IV de Paris

Mes compétences :
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe InDesign
Microsoft Office
OpenOffice
Google Sketchup
Adobe Premiere Pro
Adobe Dreamweaver
Google Layout
Google StyleBuilder
AutoCAD
Traduction anglais français
Conception packaging
Conception PLV
Conception vitrine
Conception stand
Conception scénographie
Merchandising
Wordpress
Opentopic
SEO
FreeMap

Entreprises

  • EPAMARNE/EPAFRANCE - Etablissement Public d'Aménagement de Marne-La-Vallée - Chargé de communication junior en Alternance (Contrat d'apprentissage)

    2014 - maintenant 3 années d'apprentissage (LPro - M1 - M2) au service de Direction de la Communication,des Relations Publiques et de la Gestion Documentaire (DCOMRPGD), en support et en collaboration avec les chargées de communication de la direction.

    ÉDITION / GRAPHISME
    - Élaboration de chartes graphiques corporate et projets
    - Conception et rédaction de supports de communication : plaquettes, panneaux, affiches, flyers, signalétique, éléments de langage, illustrations web, infographies, diaporamas, vidéos, goodies, livret
    d’accueil, etc.
    - Retouches photo

    RELATIONS PUBLIQUES
    - Préparation de dossiers de candidature pour des trophées et des prix
    - Mise à jour des fichiers de contacts

    ÉVÉNEMENTIEL
    - Co-organisation d’événements internes et externes (environ 10 par an)

    WEB
    - Maintenance de site Internet
    - Community management : Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube
    - Veille, reporting et benchmark digitaux
    - Référencement SEO
    - Création d’E-mailing habillés et newsletters

    RELATIONS PRESSE :
    - Rédaction de communiqués de presse

  • Théatre de Forges-les-Bains - Graphiste

    2014 - 2014 Constitution du cahier des charges et réalisation de la communication visuelle de la pièce de théâtre
    " Ré Mi Ni Sens ou la dernière mélodie de Mozart " de Patricia Richard

  • Event 4B, agence d’événements pour entreprises, Paris - Concepteur graphiste, assistant décorateur événementiel, community manager

    2013 - 2013 2 mois de stage

    - Conception d'outils de communications (flyers, affiches, habillages de mails, sites internet, plaquettes de présentation)
    - Installation d'une scénographie événementielle
    - Communion management sur Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube et Trumblr

  • Monument aux enfants : On y voit que du Bleu, Conciergerie de Paris - Intervenant plasticien audiovisuel / Scénographe d’exposition

    2011 - 2011 Communication audiovisuelle sur la thématique du bleu et agencement du hall de la Conciergerie pour l’exposition « Monument aux enfants : On y voit que du Bleu » en collaboration avec le collectif « Un point c’est tout »e

Formations

  • Université De Versailles Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines (UVSQ)

    Guyancourt 2015 - 2017 Master Professionnel Science Politique, Politiques de communication et actions publiques

    En partenariat avec l'ESSYM et l'IEP ScienPo St-Germain-en-Laye

    - Communication et action publique
    - Droit et déontologie de la communication
    - Grands enjeux contemporains
    - Communication d’influence
    - Stratégies d’accès aux médias
    - Ingénierie de la concertation
    - Stratégie de marque
    - Travail encadré

  • Université Paris Est Marne La Vallée, IFIS

    Serris 2014 - 2015 Licence Professionnelle Activités et Techniques de Communication

    IFIS de l'Université de Paris Est Marne-la-Vallée (CFA Descartes / Greta MeTeHoRe / ENC Bessières)

    - Connaissance du secteur public
    - Science et ingénierie de l’information
    - Stratégie et Outils de communication

  • Lycée Maximilien Vox

    Paris 2012 - 2014 BTS Design de Communication Espace et Volume

    - Bureau d'Etudes
    - Expressions et recherches plastiques
    - Analyse de Communication

  • Lycée Lavoisier

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Baccalauréat Scientifique

    Option Physique-Chimie, Mention Assez Bien

  • Ecole Duperré

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Mise à Niveau en Arts Appliqués

    - Studio de création
    - Communication Visuelle
    - Espaces et Produits
    - Style et Textiles

