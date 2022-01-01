-
Danaher T&M
- Talent Acquisitions Specialist
2012 - 2014
Arbor Networks, Fluke Networks, VSS Monitoring and Tekcomms
Talent Acquisitions Specialist - EMEA
Solely responsible for the recruitment of 4 operating companies across Europe, Middle East and Africa. The four operating companies form to create The Communications Group specialising in Network Monitoring, Network Security and Customer Experience. Each operating company are sister companies however all have unique products and don't compete for the same market space.
* Working with senior stakeholders and the hiring community within Arbor Networks, Fluke Networks, VSS Monitoring and TekComms on both an EMEA and US level.
* Majority of hires being within Territory Sales, Channel Sales, Pre- Sales, Engineering and Directors across; Germany, Dubai, France, Spain, Dublin, UK and Russia.
* Experience in recruiting from Enterprise, Service Provider and Vendor companies.
* Developing strong relationships and educating within the hiring community to assist in reducing time to fill and agency spend.
* Reduced time to fill from Average of 140 days to Average of 45 days
* Using LinkedIn, Xing and Career Builder to network, attract passive candidates and build market awareness.
* Educate stakeholders and hiring community on staffing process and procedures, as well as market space.
* Working with high performing employees to understand their career aspirations and assist in identifying career opportunities.
* Dealing with business escalations and resolving issues.
* Creating recruitment strategy and recruitment forecast.
* Monitoring metrics with the talent team ensuring the SLA's are achieved.
* Overseeing the end to end recruitment process, ensuring candidate experience is maintained at a high level.
* Coaching team members to provide best practice and develop skills in value added service.
* Responsible for setting up PSL and vendor management. ;
* Leading projects on a local and international level ;
* Process design and implementation.
-
Hewlett Packard
- Defence & Security Staffing Consultant
COURTABOEUF
2011 - 2012
* Working with senior stakeholders and the hiring community within HP Enterprise Services.
* Acting as the point of contact for Hewlett Packard Defence & Security staffing, being the main interface between staffing and stakeholders within their recruitment process.
* Dealing with business escalations and resolving any issues in a timely fashion.
* Defining the Defence recruitment strategy for 2012 and working with executives to sign off budget. ;
* Raise awareness and gaining budget for recruitment and Defence events from stakeholders.
* Educate stakeholders and hiring community on staffing process and procedures.
* Leading projects on a local level whilst having EMEA interaction.
* Designed and Implemented Armed Forces Recovery program.
* Work with high performing employees to understand their career aspirations and assist in identifying career opportunities within HP.
* Coaching team members to provide best service and develop skills in value added service.
* Managing project to increase HP's brand within the Defence and military services.
* Managing HP's UK Facebook Careers page: Currently in the creation stage, responsible for updating media, adding events and managing the wall.
* Building relationships with external media partners to raise HP's exposure within Defence and Security.
* Managing all recruitment of 6 job families; Information Developers, Sales Specialists, Business Development, Service Management, Customer Solutions and Admin's.
* Working with stakeholders to improve the staffing reputation within the business.
* Creating resource plans, defining role requirements and developing innovative sourcing strategies.
* Screen and qualify suitable candidates and provide short-list to the hiring manager.
* Providing a best practice service to clients. ;
* Sourcing CV's from multiple sources; LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Job boards.
* Networking with candidates, using social media to generate candidates for talent pools.
* Managing client's expectations.
* Interviewing skills ;
* Meeting SLA's and KPI's.
* Organising and prioritising work load.
-
AlexanderMann Solutions
- Recruitment Specialist
London
2010 - 2011
* Recruiting a range or roles across various business units and specialist defence roles.
* Interpreting resourcing plans, defining role requirements and develop innovative sourcing.
* Screen and qualify suitable candidates and provide short-list to the Client Services team.
* Providing a best practice service to clients. ;
* Sourcing CV's from multiple sources; LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Job boards.
* Networking with candidates, using social media to generate candidates for talent pools.
* Recording and updating candidate's records on workflow system (Taleo)
* Managing client's expectations.
* Interviewing skills ;
* Meeting SLA's and KPI's.
* Organising and prioritising work load. ;
* Acting as a support to colleagues when needed. ;
* Training colleagues on the best use of LinkedIn personal and corporate.
-
AlexanderMann Solutions
- Recruitment Specialist
London
2009 - 2010
Part of the temporary recruitment desk.
-
AlexanderMann Solutions
- Maternity leave
London
2008 - 2009
-
AlexanderMann Solutions
- Recruitment Specialist
London
2008 - 2008
Project prior to going to maternity leave managing all the recruiting of Financial Planning managers in Central London and surrounding suburbs.
-
AlexanderMann Solutions
- Recruitment Specialist
London
2007 - 2008
Managing all recruitment for the Ericsson Reading site, Responsibilities as below; recruiting various telecoms roles, from head office to engineering.
-
AlexanderMann Solutions
- Recruitment Consultant
London
2005 - 2007
-
AlexanderMann Solutions
- Recruitment Coordinator
London
2005 - 2005
-
Rubicon Connect
- Customer Service Assistant
2004 - 2005
-
Big Apple Entertainment
- Bar Person & Receptionist
2004 - 2005
-
Burger King
- Shift Manager & Health and Safety Manager
Miami
2001 - 2004