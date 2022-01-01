Jennifer BASSEMENT

My interest lies in projects looking at human movements to improve health with proper mobility, physical activities and sports.
Previously worked on the assessment of the mobility and frailty of eldery, on the mobility of lower leg amputee, on the risk of fall of elderly, on the risk of injury in elite athlete.
Currently working on a living lab for the mobility and autonomy of the elderly population.
Mes compétences :
Coaching sportif
Evénementiel
Recherche
Réhabilitation
Management
Informatique
Physiologie
Machine Learning
Analyse du mouvement