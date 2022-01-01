Menu

Jennifer BASSEMENT

Valenciennes

En résumé

My interest lies in projects looking at human movements to improve health with proper mobility, physical activities and sports.
Previously worked on the assessment of the mobility and frailty of eldery, on the mobility of lower leg amputee, on the risk of fall of elderly, on the risk of injury in elite athlete.
Currently working on a living lab for the mobility and autonomy of the elderly population.

Mes compétences :
Coaching sportif
Evénementiel
Recherche
Réhabilitation
Management
Informatique
Physiologie
Machine Learning
Analyse du mouvement

Entreprises

  • Centre Hospitalier De Valenciennes - Chef de projet Living-Lab

    Valenciennes 2019 - maintenant Création et développement d'un living-lab pour l'autonomie et la mobilité des personnes âgées.

  • Université Polytechnique des Hauts de France - Ingénieur de Recherche (Recherche et Formation)

    2016 - 2019 Gestion de projet de recherche en santé et mouvement

    Projet GRAAL (Gait & Rehabilitation Analysis on Amputee Locomotion)
    Projet de recherche en partenariat avec des industriels, des hôpitaux, des spécialistes de prothèses afin d'améliorer la mobilité chez les amputés du membre inférieur.

    Projet de prévention des blessures chez les handballeuses professionnelles

    Gestion des relations internationales pour l'enseignement et la recherche

  • Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur - Invited Researcher

    2015 - 2015 Geriatric assesment on elderly Indian population with clinical tests and questionnaires in order to compare with British elderly and determine the effectiveness of geriatric assessment on different culutre.

  • University of Beldforshire - Post Doctoral Fellow

    2015 - 2016 Projet de recherche sur l'évaluation gériatrique (questionnaires et tests clinique de mobilité) et la validité des outils selon les différences culturelles notamment la population Indienne

  • Université de Technologie de Troyes - Enseignants

    2011 - 2012 Enseignement à un groupe d'étudiants d'une unité d'enseignement de découverte de la recherche et du doctorat.

  • Decathlon - Conseillère Vendeuse Montagne

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2009 - 2009 Travail en équipe de 5, Augmentation du chiffre d’affaire du rayon montagne (de +5 à 25% sur les prévisions mensuelles)
    Conseil et vente, organisation des rayons, remise en rayon.

  • Union Sportive Valenciennes Athlétisme - Direction générale

    2009 - maintenant Développement du nombre d’adhérents +30%, développement des collaborations +90%, création de postes CDI (2 salariés), développement image du club (site internet, réseaux, vêtements identitaires), Gestion organisation et formation du staff (40 bénévoles), organisation stages (2/an pour 20 personnes), gestion budget (40000€), organisation de compétitions régionales (4/an)

  • Health and Rehabilitation Research Center d'Auckland (Nouvelle Zélande) - Assistante recherche

    2008 - 2008 Investigatrice des expériences pour un projet concernant l'étude du mal de dos lors de soulevée de charge.

  • Université de Valenciennes et du Hainaut Cambrésis - Etudiante Tutrice internationale

    2007 - 2008 En charge de l'accueil et de l'intégration des étudiants internationaux au sein de l'Université de Valenciennes.
    Accueil, aide dans l'administration (logement, banque, téléphone, etc..), intégration dans la vie française...

  • Decathlon - Assistante de recherche

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2006 - 2006 Assistante de recherche dans le département de recherche et développement sur le site de Décathlon Campus.
    Aide à la réalisation de protocole de test de qualité de vêtement sportif (produits ont obtenus la validation pour la commercialisation)

Formations

  • Indian Institut Of Technology Jodhpur Rajasthan IIT Rajasthan (Jodhpur)

    Jodhpur 2011 - 2012 Exchange for PHD programme

    Exchanges within my PhD study. 6 months internship in India IITJ performing experimentations for the PhD.

  • Université De Technologies

    Troyes 2010 - 2014 Doctorat au laboratoire de modélisation et sureté des systemes

    Doctorat en co-tutelle France (Troyes) Nouvelle Zélande (Auckland)

  • Auckland University Of Technology

    Auckland 2010 - 2014 PhD Physiology/ Rehabilitation

    Doctor of Philosophy in Health Sciences.
    Collaboration with French university.

  • University Of Victoria (Victoria)

    Victoria 2007 - 2008 Master degree Kinesiology (exchange)

    Exchange programme as a master student
    Follow classes of Kinesiology degree for one semester

    Research methods in Physical Activites
    Exercises Physiology
    Exercise Testing and Prescription

  • Université Valenciennes (Valenciennes)

    Valenciennes 2003 - 2009 Sciences et techniques des métiers du sports

    Licence en sciences et techniques des métiers du sport
    Master recherche en sciences et techniques des métiers du sport spécialité Physiologie Biomécanique

  • Lycée Henri Wallon

    Valenciennes 2000 - 2003 Scientifique, Sciences et Vie de la Terre

    Bac S SVT mention Bien

