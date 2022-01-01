Jennifer CONTÉ

Institute of Chemical Process Fundamentals Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic
- Trainee
maintenantI realised a study on the effect of an electrolyte and its concentration on the coalescence of two bubbles. Images of the bubbles were taken with a high-speed camera. The images were treated via a Matlab program.
Chemical Engineering Laboratory of the University of Oulu, Finland
- Trainee
maintenantThe decomposition of formic acid at high temperatures
UCB Pharma/LGC
- PhD student
2012 - maintenantConception of a continuous pharmaceutical process at the micro/milli scale - from the raw material to the API
SANOFI
- Stagiaire ingénieur
Paris2012 - 2012Implémentation de la technologie microfluidique à une réaction pharmaceutique.
Formations
University Of Manchester (Manchester)
Manchester2011 - 2012ERASMUS
Utility and Energy systems, Adsorption & Ions exchange and Waste water engineering technology