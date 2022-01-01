Menu

Jennifer CONTÉ

BRUXELLES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Institute of Chemical Process Fundamentals Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic - Trainee

    maintenant I realised a study on the effect of an electrolyte and its concentration on the coalescence of two bubbles. Images of the bubbles were taken with a high-speed camera. The images were treated via a Matlab program.

  • Chemical Engineering Laboratory of the University of Oulu, Finland - Trainee

    maintenant The decomposition of formic acid at high temperatures

  • UCB Pharma/LGC - PhD student

    2012 - maintenant Conception of a continuous pharmaceutical process at the micro/milli scale - from the raw material to the API

  • SANOFI - Stagiaire ingénieur

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Implémentation de la technologie microfluidique à une réaction pharmaceutique.

Formations

Réseau