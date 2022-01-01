Jennifer MONTOIS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
Dynamique, souriante et motivée, après presque 5 ans d'expérience dans le domaine de la communication et du marketing, je suis à la recherche d'une nouvelle aventure !
Mes compétences :
Communication évènementielle
Communication institutionnelle
Communication interne
Création graphique
Management de projet
Communication externe
Publicité
Marketing direct
Marketing stratégique
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Illustrator
Marketing produit
Trade marketing
Marketing opérationnel
Coordination de projets