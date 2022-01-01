Menu

Jennifer MONTOIS

Paris

En résumé

Dynamique, souriante et motivée, après presque 5 ans d'expérience dans le domaine de la communication et du marketing, je suis à la recherche d'une nouvelle aventure !

Mes compétences :
Communication évènementielle
Communication institutionnelle
Communication interne
Création graphique
Management de projet
Communication externe
Publicité
Marketing direct
Marketing stratégique
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Illustrator
Marketing produit
Trade marketing
Marketing opérationnel
Coordination de projets

Entreprises

  • Pmu - Chargée de Brand Management et Brand Content

    Paris 2018 - 2018 Garantir la cohérence d’expression de la marque en France et à l’International.
    Conseiller le réseau des communicants sur le fond/forme sur l’ensemble des supports (dossiers de relecture).
    Gestion et mise à jour du brand et du média center.
    Gestion des problématiques de marque et création d’identités (PMU Tracking).
    Participation à l’élaboration et à la mise en place de la nouvelle identité PMU. Pilotage d’agence.

  • Vente Privee Com - Chef de projet e-commerce

    Saint-Denis 2018 - 2018 Garant de l’image de marque Vente-Privée et de la marque produit.
    Développement de compromis de charte (Vente-Privée/marque produit).
    Coordination des activités de production.
    Optimisation des performances des ventes grâce aux différents leviers adéquates.

  • Fnac - Chef de projet Marketing Opérationnel

    IVRY SUR SEINE 2016 - 2017 Pilotage et coordination de la mise en œuvre multicanale des opérations marketing et commerciales à 360°
    Préparation et pilotage du plan marketing sur ses périmétres
    Elaboration de briefs à l’attention des interlocuteurs internes et externes
    Développement d’identités communes Fnac/Darty
    Création de territoire graphique pour les temps forts (animations, opérations commerciale, événements...)
    Définition et mise en place de la stratégie de contenu pour les nouveaux univers ainsi que leur identité graphique
    Gestion des partenariats, pilotage d'agence et management des équipes créatives
    Respects des délais et des budgets

  • Fnac - Assistante chef de produit

    IVRY SUR SEINE 2015 - 2016 Gestion & Mise en place des opérations commerciales ( + de 96)
    Participation à la réalisation de 6 catalogues
    Mise en place d'un Shop in Shop Star Wars
    Gestion de la mise en place de l'offre permanente et de fin d'année
    Gestion des animations en magasins (12)

  • Adhrena - Chef de projet Junior Marketing & Communication

    Rueil-Malmaison 2013 - 2015 Développement de 16 Sites Internet
    Gestion de prestataires (4)
    Gestion de projet en simultanée (7)
    Développement de marque DPH (2)
    Réalisation de packaging (35)
    Réalisation d'outil d'aide à la vente

  • Les Tablettes Lorraine - Société EDITEVE - Employée polyvalente

    2012 - 2012 Vente d'abonnement au journal,
    Standardiste
    Accueil des clients et traitement des annonces légales
    Création, prospection et vente d'espace publicitaire

  • Les Tablettes Lorraines - Société EDITEVE - Stagiaire Chargée de Communication

    2011 - 2011 Organisation d'un partenariat avec la Salle Poirel (salle culturelle)
    Lancement du magazine "Lorraine Saveurs" + organisation de la soirée de lancement
    Création, prospection et d'espaces publicitaires
    Réalisation d'argumentaire de vente

  • Stickof Studio graphique - Stagiaire Chargée de Communication

    2011 - 2011 Participation au projet UTOPIX
    Prospection
    Réponse à des appel d'offres
    Création de Base de donnée

Formations

  • IDRAC PARIS

    Paris 2014 - 2016 Master

    The process of developing and launching an innovation
    Business Model et Business Plan
    Management de projets
    Panels et études marketing appliqués
    Manager et protéger la stratégie de la marque en France et à l'étranger
    Stratégie de marque
    Inbound Marketing
    Brand content
    Marketing produit (category management, chef de produit, R&D)
    E-marketing

  • IDRAC - SUP' DE COM (Paris)

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Responsable de la communication

    Projet de communication
    Evénementielle
    Relation Client
    Gestion de projet
    Communication Digitale
    Business Plan

  • Université De Lorraine

    Essey-Lès-Nancy 2012 - 2013 L2

    Licence Culture et Communication - Option journalisme et Cinéma

  • Lycée De La Communication

    Metz 2010 - 2012 Obtenus

    Droit des entreprises
    Projet de communication,
    Relations clients et annonceurs,
    Management et Économie,
    Culture de la communication.
    Marketing

Réseau