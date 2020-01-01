Menu

Jerome FLICK

CHENGDU

En résumé

Project coordination in intercultural environment.
I like to manage pluridisciplinary tasks and help people to understand each other, reach a common objective. Business development, project follow up, after sales service, customer relationship, sales administration, I deal with all of them in my everyday work.

If you are interested by my profile want to know more about me and wish to share opportunities and experiences, please contact with me !

Mes compétences :
Prospection
Nucléaire
Vente
Marketing
Chine
Management
Coordination de projets
Suivi commercial et administratif

Entreprises

  • VERDELET ATN (CHINA) - China representative

    2010 - maintenant Representative of the company in China:
    - follow up and execution of business on the chinese market
    - Coordination of communication between customer and french Headquarters.
    - Preparation of bids / Negotiation / Signature of contrats / follow up of projects.
    - Organisation and coordination of on-site interventions.
    - Organisation of Marketing activities.
    - Development/Animation of distribution network.
    - Establishment and Management of our representative office.

  • BAYER Sichuan Animal Health (CHINA) - Commercial Manager

    2008 - 2009 • Responsible of a team of 12 salesmen in the Animal Nutrition
    Business Unit.
    • Analyze and follow up of salesman daily work.
    • Follow up and support the distributors.
    • Visit, maintain and develop the key accounts customers business.
    • Participate in the establishment of the company sales policies.

  • BAYER Sichuan Animal Health (CHINA) - Project relationship manager

    2007 - 2008 • Responsible of the relationship between salesmen, company and distributors in the context of the “promoter project”.
    • Monthly followup of the80 salesmen and their distributors: phone interview, analyse and report the situation, solve problems.
    • Follow up on the market with distributors and/or customers.
    • Paricipate in the project policies and development and communicate it.
    • Event organised for the project development: meeting for newproduct introduction, half year meeting, annual meeting, conception of customer gifts.

  • ASTATECH Co. Ltd. (CHINA) - Trainee

    2006 - 2006 Student Work placement (4 months) at Astatech in Chengdu, China, which is an american pharmaceutical research laboratory. Missions: To help the company to establish a Marketing plan for the European market, and to train the staff to the European sales methods and in English.

  • CITY OF BAOJI (CHINA) - Trainee

    2004 - 2005 Student Work placement in Baoji, China. Training period in 3 parts:
    - 2 months studying Chinese.
    - 4 months working at the business department of Qinming, which produces and retails pacemakers in China.
    - In parallel, mission for the “Conseil Général du Territoire de Belfort”: (the Territoire de Belfort county council) interviewing company managers to constitute a list of the industrial activity in Baoji.

  • COMPAIR (FRANCE) - Trainee

    2004 - 2004 air compressor manufacturer
    salesman trainee: Develop business in partnership with a new distributor (FIDEST). Conducted over 80 sales meetings with potential customers, construction of a database about more than 200 companies.

  • REXAM PHARMA (GERMANY) - Trainee

    2003 - 2003 Student Work placement (2.5 months) at Rexam Pharma (ex- Risdon Pharma) in Neuenburg-am-Rhein, Germany. Training period in 2 parts.
    - Assembled asthma inhalers in a clean room.
    - Improved organisation of production (stock management, traceability…).

Formations

Réseau