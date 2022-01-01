Retail
Jerome ROMBAULT
La Plaine Saint Denis
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ShowRoomPrive
- Directeur Informatique & Telecom
La Plaine Saint Denis
2013 - maintenant
Pixmania
- Directeur Informatique Interne
Gennevilliers
2003 - 2013
Tout Pour le Portable (AB SOFT)
- Tech Informatique & vente
2001 - 2003
AB Soft (Groupe BVRP)
- Tech Informatique
1997 - 2001
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Aurélien DUDRAGNE
Delphine PIOTRAUT
Gildas PIQUET-FRIBOULET
Guillaume MORLET
Patricia CHAUVET
Pierre JOANNIS
Renaud BOURÉ
Romain LAUBRY
Samir FARHAT