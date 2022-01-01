Menu

Jerome ROMBAULT

La Plaine Saint Denis

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ShowRoomPrive - Directeur Informatique & Telecom

    La Plaine Saint Denis 2013 - maintenant

  • Pixmania - Directeur Informatique Interne

    Gennevilliers 2003 - 2013

  • Tout Pour le Portable (AB SOFT) - Tech Informatique & vente

    2001 - 2003

  • AB Soft (Groupe BVRP) - Tech Informatique

    1997 - 2001

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau