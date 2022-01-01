Menu

Jessica LABEGUERIE-EGEA

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bidarray

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Bio
Management
Optics
Synthesis
Teaching
Training
Cuisine
Pâtisserie

Entreprises

  • CNRS - Post-doctorante

    Paris 2008

  • Hotel restaurant Barberaenea Bidarray - Cuisinier

    2013 - maintenant

  • Hotel restaurant Les Tilleuls Hasparren - Cuisinier

    2012 - 2012

  • Dublin City University - Post-doc researcher

    2008 - 2010 synthesis and optimisation of luminescent silica nanoparticles functionalised to allow DNa binding. the aim of the FP7 project (Nano-Mubiop) is to obtain a better detection system for the Human Papilloma virus.

    in charge of the syntheses and the management of the project (technical and financial) with frequent reports and partners meetings.

  • CNRS - Post-doctorante

    Paris 2008 - 2008 fabrication of calcium fluoride transparent ceramics using the Spark Plasma Sintering method.

  • Laboratoire de chimie de la marière condensée - Chimie ParisTech - PhD

    2004 - 2007 synthesis of fluoride nanoparticles and thin films.
    elaboration of a new original synthesis protocoll for the nanoparticles. Use of these nanoparticles in nanothermometry.
    training of 2 students (3 and 5 months)
    member of the organisation commitee of a conference hold in Paris - CNRS - october 2007

Formations

Réseau