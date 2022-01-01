Jessica LABEGUERIE-EGEA

Mes compétences :
Bio
Management
Optics
Synthesis
Teaching
Training
Cuisine
Pâtisserie
Entreprises
CNRS
- Post-doctorante
Paris2008
Hotel restaurant Barberaenea Bidarray
- Cuisinier
2013 - maintenant
Hotel restaurant Les Tilleuls Hasparren
- Cuisinier
2012 - 2012
Dublin City University
- Post-doc researcher
2008 - 2010synthesis and optimisation of luminescent silica nanoparticles functionalised to allow DNa binding. the aim of the FP7 project (Nano-Mubiop) is to obtain a better detection system for the Human Papilloma virus.
in charge of the syntheses and the management of the project (technical and financial) with frequent reports and partners meetings.
CNRS
- Post-doctorante
Paris2008 - 2008fabrication of calcium fluoride transparent ceramics using the Spark Plasma Sintering method.
Laboratoire de chimie de la marière condensée - Chimie ParisTech
- PhD
2004 - 2007synthesis of fluoride nanoparticles and thin films.
elaboration of a new original synthesis protocoll for the nanoparticles. Use of these nanoparticles in nanothermometry.
training of 2 students (3 and 5 months)
member of the organisation commitee of a conference hold in Paris - CNRS - october 2007