Jessica PERRETIN

-
gmi
- Secrétaire juridique
2016 - 2018
-
Callmed ® | Télésecrétariat médical et Permanence téléphonique
- Secretaire medicale
Quincy-sous-Sénart
2016 - 2018
-
secretariat
- Secrétaire Médicale
2016 - 2018
-
lm secretariat
- Secrétaire Médicale
2016 - 2018
-
TeleConseil Evolution
- Ressources Humaines
2016 - 2016
Recrutement, formation, encadrement
-
Aelis G Secretariat
- Secretaire Médicale
2016 - 2016
-
Eodom
- Agent téléphonique
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2016 - 2016
-
Tornitium
- Ressources Humaines
2016 - 2016
Recrutement, Formation, Encadrement, Supervision...
-
Eodom
- Agent TNT HD
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2016 - 2016
-
Eodom
- Conseillere en assurance
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2016 - 2016
-
Aelis G Secretariat
- Opératrice de saisie
2015 - 2016
-
Eodom
- Vendeuse par tchat
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2015 - 2016
-
Interstis
- Conseillere de vente
2015 - 2016
-
Shop Street
- Création et gestion de site e-commerce
2013 - 2014
-
Eodom
- Secrétaire Médicale Homeshoring
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2013 - 2013
-
Eodom
- Télévendeuse Homeshoring
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2013 - 2015
-
CR Home
- Suivi de commande Homeshoring
2013 - 2015
-
Eodom
- Assistante prise intervention pour technicien (assenceur) Homeshoring
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2013 - 2016
-
Perretin Jessica
- Secrétaire Médicale Indépendante
2012 - maintenant
-
Audiotel
- Hôtesse d'accueil
2012 - 2012
-
Téléprospection
- Téléprospection
2012 - 2012
Evigroup, An Recrutement, Protélia, Financys
-
Alliance cmb
- Assistante de Direction
2012 - 2013
-
Stampin'up
- VDI
2011 - 2012
-
Guy Degrenne
- Conseillère de vente
VIRE
2009 - 2010
Haussmann Paris)
-
CAE
- Adjoint administratif
2008 - 2008
-
Scanner Foch
- CDD Secrétaire médicale
2007 - 2007
-
E.leclerc
- Stagiaire
Ivry-sur-Seine
2005 - 2005
Commercial (E.leclerc La Seyne sur Mer et Charlemagne Toulon)
-
Méditerranée Larges Horizon
- CDD Agent administratif
2004 - 2004
-
Lycée Paul Langevin
- Secrétaire de Direction stagiaire
2004 - 2004