Jessica PERRETIN

TOULON

En résumé

Spécialisée dans les Ressources Humaines
Le Juridique
(Le médical)

Entreprises

  • gmi - Secrétaire juridique

    2016 - 2018

  • Callmed ® | Télésecrétariat médical et Permanence téléphonique - Secretaire medicale

    Quincy-sous-Sénart 2016 - 2018

  • secretariat - Secrétaire Médicale

    2016 - 2018

  • lm secretariat - Secrétaire Médicale

    2016 - 2018

  • TeleConseil Evolution - Ressources Humaines

    2016 - 2016 Recrutement, formation, encadrement

  • Aelis G Secretariat - Secretaire Médicale

    2016 - 2016

  • Eodom - Agent téléphonique

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2016 - 2016

  • Tornitium - Ressources Humaines

    2016 - 2016 Recrutement, Formation, Encadrement, Supervision...

  • Eodom - Agent TNT HD

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2016 - 2016

  • Eodom - Conseillere en assurance

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2016 - 2016

  • Aelis G Secretariat - Opératrice de saisie

    2015 - 2016

  • Eodom - Vendeuse par tchat

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2015 - 2016

  • Interstis - Conseillere de vente

    2015 - 2016

  • Shop Street - Création et gestion de site e-commerce

    2013 - 2014

  • Eodom - Secrétaire Médicale Homeshoring

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2013 - 2013

  • Eodom - Télévendeuse Homeshoring

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2013 - 2015

  • CR Home - Suivi de commande Homeshoring

    2013 - 2015

  • Eodom - Assistante prise intervention pour technicien (assenceur) Homeshoring

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2013 - 2016

  • Perretin Jessica - Secrétaire Médicale Indépendante

    2012 - maintenant

  • Audiotel - Hôtesse d'accueil

    2012 - 2012

  • Téléprospection - Téléprospection

    2012 - 2012 Evigroup, An Recrutement, Protélia, Financys

  • Alliance cmb - Assistante de Direction

    2012 - 2013

  • Stampin'up - VDI

    2011 - 2012

  • Guy Degrenne - Conseillère de vente

    VIRE 2009 - 2010 Haussmann Paris)

  • CAE - Adjoint administratif

    2008 - 2008

  • Scanner Foch - CDD Secrétaire médicale

    2007 - 2007

  • E.leclerc - Stagiaire

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2005 - 2005 Commercial (E.leclerc La Seyne sur Mer et Charlemagne Toulon)

  • Méditerranée Larges Horizon - CDD Agent administratif

    2004 - 2004

  • Lycée Paul Langevin - Secrétaire de Direction stagiaire

    2004 - 2004

Formations

