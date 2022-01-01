Retail
Jessica POIRIER
Jessica POIRIER
Tremblay En France
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PANALPINA
- Country Manager - Directeur Général Cameroun
Tremblay En France
2010 - maintenant
PANALPINA
- Business Unit Manager - Libreville - GABON
Tremblay En France
2008 - 2010
PANALPINA OIL & GAS - Bâle - Switzerland
- Operations Coordinator for West & North Africa
2005 - 2008
CIAM
- Logistic & Customs Manager - COTE d'IVOIRE
1998 - 2005
Formations
Institut Supérieur Logistique Industriel ISLI
Talence
2010 - 2011
GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT
Bordeaux Ecole De Management
Talence
1995 - 1998
Business Administration
Réseau
Alain GROLEAU
Arnaud LEFORT
Chrysalide RH
Eric LECONTE
Florent EMERY
Florent FLORENT BADIOU
Greg B....
Isabelle AIMONETTI
Jacques KERNEUR
Najib OUBNICHOU