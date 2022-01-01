Menu

Jessica POIRIER

Tremblay En France

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • PANALPINA - Country Manager - Directeur Général Cameroun

    Tremblay En France 2010 - maintenant

  • PANALPINA - Business Unit Manager - Libreville - GABON

    Tremblay En France 2008 - 2010

  • PANALPINA OIL & GAS - Bâle - Switzerland - Operations Coordinator for West & North Africa

    2005 - 2008

  • CIAM - Logistic & Customs Manager - COTE d'IVOIRE

    1998 - 2005

Formations

Réseau