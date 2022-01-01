Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jessica YAO
Ajouter
Jessica YAO
GENTILLY
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Gentilly
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Société prestataire de Pôle Emploi
- Bilan de compétences en cours de réalisation
2015 - maintenant
GULDMANN Sarl (Société Danoise de solutions de transfert et d'accessibilité)
- Support produit
2012 - 2014
Formations
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere CILA
Lyon
2008 - 2009
Université Clermont 2 Blaise Pascal (Clermont Ferrand)
Clermont Ferrand
2002 - 2006
Anglais - Italien
Réseau
Adrien BONNET
Anne-Christine HECK
Denis BOUILLET
Eljouaidi YASSINE
Lionel SAUGUES
Marion BOURCHEIX
Mireille MAROTTE
Olivier LUISETTI
Sophie SIMON (FRÉOUR)
Thomas DINKELMEYER