Jessie GAVARRET

2009 - 2010Responsible for various Business Development and Intellectual Property activities:
- prospected and identified new business opportunities,
- negotiated and executed various agreements/contracts,
- initiated and led partnering discussions through to scientific evaluation by potential partners,
- managed the company's IP portfolio,
- conducted market and IP research and provided competitor intelligence.
Immunocore Ltd (formerly Avidex Ltd)
- Research Scientist
2005 - 2009Involved in the development of new bispecific biologics for a number of research projects (oncology, diabetes, HIV):
- Expression and purification of recombinant proteins (soluble T Cell Receptors)
- Protein-protein interaction measurement (SPR, BIAcore)
- Purchase order management: centralising requests, contacting and negotiating costs with external vendors, tracking and logging orders
Amgen Inc.
- Cell Process Development Intern
PARIS2004 - 2004- Characterization of a production process by studying the influence of critical culture parameters on the production of a monoclonal antibody by CHO cells
- Experience in mammalian cell culture, protein production in eukaryotic expression system, 3-liter glass bioreactors.