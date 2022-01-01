Menu

Jessie GAVARRET

RUEIL MALMAISON

Mes compétences :
Project management
ICH GCP

  • Novartis - Clinical Manager

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2012 - maintenant

  • Immunocore Ltd - Licensing Manager

    2009 - 2010 Responsible for various Business Development and Intellectual Property activities:
    - prospected and identified new business opportunities,
    - negotiated and executed various agreements/contracts,
    - initiated and led partnering discussions through to scientific evaluation by potential partners,
    - managed the company's IP portfolio,
    - conducted market and IP research and provided competitor intelligence.

  • Immunocore Ltd (formerly Avidex Ltd) - Research Scientist

    2005 - 2009 Involved in the development of new bispecific biologics for a number of research projects (oncology, diabetes, HIV):
    - Expression and purification of recombinant proteins (soluble T Cell Receptors)
    - Protein-protein interaction measurement (SPR, BIAcore)
    - Purchase order management: centralising requests, contacting and negotiating costs with external vendors, tracking and logging orders

  • Amgen Inc. - Cell Process Development Intern

    PARIS 2004 - 2004 - Characterization of a production process by studying the influence of critical culture parameters on the production of a monoclonal antibody by CHO cells
    - Experience in mammalian cell culture, protein production in eukaryotic expression system, 3-liter glass bioreactors.

