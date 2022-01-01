Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan LUKOMBO
Ajouter
Jonathan LUKOMBO
NEW DELHI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Active Directory
Microsoft Outlook
SAP
BMC REMEDY
Entreprises
FCS Software Solution LTD
- Technical Support Executive
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Global Open Univeristy (New Delhi)
New Delhi
2011 - 2014
Réseau
Céline GALLET
Cyril JARNIAS
Frédéric TRIN
Guy-Maxime MAYOL
Jean-Philippe TEBOUL
Matthieu MATTHIEU JARDIN
Patrice André FERT
Vincent THOQUET
Yves DELPORT