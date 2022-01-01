Jonathan PRICE

President of BmyBit Ltd, a start-up predictive data analysis company, focussing on Bitcoin, blockchain and cryptocurrency trading. Our Personal Automated Trading System allows trading in all major cryptocurrencies with minimal risk despite the volatility of the coins themselves. We are currently also beta testing an exchange arbitrage product.



Mes compétences :

Venture Capital and Private Equity

Mergers and Acquisitions

Finance and Capital Markets

Investment Banking

EU Law

Competition and Anti-Trust Law