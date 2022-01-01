Menu

Jonathan PRICE

LONDRES

En résumé

President of BmyBit Ltd, a start-up predictive data analysis company, focussing on Bitcoin, blockchain and cryptocurrency trading. Our Personal Automated Trading System allows trading in all major cryptocurrencies with minimal risk despite the volatility of the coins themselves. We are currently also beta testing an exchange arbitrage product.

Mes compétences :
Venture Capital and Private Equity
Mergers and Acquisitions
Finance and Capital Markets
Investment Banking
EU Law
Competition and Anti-Trust Law

Entreprises

  • BmyBit Ltd - President

    2016 - maintenant A blockchain and cryptocurrency trading technology company with a market tested cryptocurrency trading system and an a cryptocurrency exchange arbitrage programme in final stage testing.

  • Grenoble Ecole de Management - Visiting Lecturer

    Grenoble 2014 - maintenant Teaching MSc Finance, Private Equity, Venture Capital and Financial Restructuring

  • African Prisons Project - Trustee & Treasurer

    2012 - maintenant

  • Visiting Lecturer - Visiting Lecturer

    2012 - maintenant Visiting Lecturer in Law and Finance

  • Variable Pitch Partners LLP - Partner

    2011 - maintenant * Actively introduces new investors and new client companies for the business to invest in. ;
    * Coordinates all legal work with agreed time lines. ;
    * Builds relationships with large businesses seeking funding and access to innovative technologies, products and services.

  • Agincourt Capital Management - Director

    2010 - 2011

  • University of Law - Visiting Lecturer

    2008 - maintenant Visiting Lecturer in Law in the following subjects: EU Law; International Banking and Capital Markets; Acquisitions; International Competition Law

  • Close Brothers Investment Limited - Conseiller

    2002 - 2007 Achievements:
    * Provided innovative methodology to work around RICS Red Book regulations.
    * Persuaded Allsop & Co to give the fund's assets the proper valuation.
    * Developed the business centre fund through the chairing of a steering committee that persuaded the leading valuer, DTZ, to publish a series of research reports on the serviced office industry. Guided DTZ through this specialist market to ensure that it reached the correct conclusions.

  • Durlacher - Corporate Finance Consultant

    2000 - 2002

  • Lord Kitchener National Memorial Fund - Council Member

    2000 - maintenant * Served on the investment and scholarship committees, managing the funds and interviewing candidates for scholarships.
    * Saved the Alumni Association from failure by implementing a robust strategy.

  • Business Centre Capital Co - Chief Executive

    1999 - maintenant

  • Eurogas - Head of UK & General Counsel

    1998 - 1999 * Established the UK office and directed European operations for this upstream gas production company.

  • CSL Investment & Finance (Thailand) - Managing Director

    1997 - 1998 * Advised foreign companies on investment in Thailand, raised venture capital and restructured local companies.

  • Siam City Merchant Banking - Senior Executive Director

    1994 - 1997 * Performed an integral role within the senior management team of the investment banking subsidiary of a major local commercial bank.

  • Daiwa Europe (London) - Deputy Executive Director

    1986 - 1994 Achievements:
    * Successfully won a number of high profile mandates, taking these away from more established competitors and developing a reputation globally.
    * Worked closely with the Adam Smith Institute to research and understand the political and philosophical background.

  • Sumitomo Finance International - Associate Director

    1982 - 1986

Formations

  • City Of London Polytechnic (London)

    London 1983 - 1984 Certified Diploma in Accounting and Finance

    ACCA

  • Inns Of Court School Of Law (London)

    London 1980 - 1981 Barrister at Law

    Awarded Gray's Inn Senior Scholarship

  • Institut Des Hautes Etudes Européennes (Université Libre De Bruxelles) (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 1979 - 1980 licence speciale en droit europeen

    Grande Distinction

  • Gonville And Caius College, Cambridge (Cambridge)

    Cambridge 1976 - 1979 MA (Hons) Law

    Awarded Kitchener Scholarship

Réseau