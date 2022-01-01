Retail
Jordan NETO
Jordan NETO
BAGÉ LA VILLE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Gestion
Vente
Formation
Entreprises
CASTORAMA Bourg en bresse
- Chef de secteur aménagement
2014 - maintenant
Revitalisation du magasin
CASTORAMA Bourg en Bresse
- Chef de secteur décoration
2012 - 2014
AUCHAN St Priest
- Chef de rayon épicerie sucrée et espace bio
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2010 - 2012
CA: 21000 KE
Responsable de 20 personnes
AUCHAN St Priest
- Chef de rayon droguerie
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2008 - 2010
CA: 9000 KE
Responsable de 8 personnes
Formations
ESC Dijon (Dijon)
Dijon
2005 - 2007
Marketing
Lyon 2 Lumiere
Lyon
2002 - 2005
Réseau
Alexander PFAB
Alexandre SZOTYLO
Emilie MAUBON-VALETTE
Julien PATARD
Laurent DORMIO
Marine VERCELLI
Mercedes PIQUET
Remo SIMONETTI
Yacine LALMI
