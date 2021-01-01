Menu

Jose YP-TCHA

Paris

En résumé

Technical Challenges and Innovation are important aspects of my personality.
During the past 20 years, i took key challenges and transformed them into successes. This developed my ability to adapt to new market segment technologies (SmallCell, Wider consumer goods market), new way of working (each company is different), various teams ( R&D, Customers, Partners, Directors & Managers).

My latest activity in Qualcomm was to, autonomously & remotely (Management & R&D is located in New Jersey), create the Qualcomm Small Cell European office in Paris, day to day work on Customer/partner issues, enable and drive to satisfaction Customer/Partner relationship, support all Business activities.

My latest activity in Texas Instruments was to derive a System On Chip component from Semiconductor Smartphone world to wider consumer goods (OTT/TVBox, living room camera, and other innovative multimedia products). see https://fr.slideshare.net/JoseYpTcha/consumer-success-story.

Mes compétences :
Team Management
RTOS
Software Engineering
Embedded Systems
Vendor Management
Product Definition
CUSTOMER SATISFACTION
Pre Sales
system architecture

Entreprises

  • Qualcomm - Technical Account Manager

    Paris 2013 - maintenant SmallCells / FemTocells space.
    Technical Account Manager of Qualcomm Smallcell Lead Customer.
    Partner selection and Management for Core Network selection.
    Establishment and Management of the first Qualcomm SmallCell European office in Paris.

  • Texas Instruments - Product Manager / Architect

    Villeneuve-Loubet 2009 - 2013 1- Product Managment & System Architect.
    Definition of the OTT/STB/SmartTV product.
    Architecture (system) and drive of the sub-system architectures.
    Vendor selection and managment for the sub-system (HW & SW).
    WW summit presentations (demos).
    Roadmap managment.
    WW Customer evangelization (prospection).


    2- Solution architect and Pre-sales managment (RFI / RFQ managment).
    Pre-sales representations (WW).
    Gap analysis generation.
    Solution architecture generation.
    Customer presentation and follow up from first contact to WIN.
    Application support Lead for execution.

    3- Customer support Lead.
    Linux drivers: HDMI (IN & OUT) debug, board file customizations, peripherals debug
    SPI,I2C,), Dithering block usage,
    Tools used: traces systems.

    Multimedia debug (Android & Ubuntu): video clip containers and content issues, codecs
    issues, codecs replacement, video framework issues, MPEG4 deblocking customizations,
    Tools used: Logcat, traces systems, ffmpeg, , mkv,…, dichotomy method.

  • Texas Instruments - Technical Leader

    Villeneuve-Loubet 2007 - 2009 Leader of a technical system & Feature team focused on :
    System Debug,
    Transversal Multimedia feature,
    Transversal Security feature,
    Transversal Power Management feature.

    My role was:
    -to define the internal process to ramp up on technical subject to reach a system and skilled position.
    -Manage the team from low level skills to the targeted skill level.
    -Identify new features and new customer programs and associate a member.
    -Drive people to be in success position through the various human (communication, management, adaptability, availability), and technical aspects to develop.

  • Texas Instruments - Senior System Engineer

    Villeneuve-Loubet 2002 - 2007 Senior System Engineer with expertize in:
    - System Debug processes
    - Protocol Stack upper layers (CC to RR),
    - SIM,
    - SW architecture,

  • Philips - 3GPP layer (MM) Technical Leader

    Suresnes 2001 - 2002 GSM/GPRS/UMTS Mobility Managment technical leader.

    architecture, specify, design layers.
    drive a team of 7 people to developp and maintain the layers.

  • Sagem - Wireless developement (GSM).

    PARIS 1989 - 2001 Wireless developement (GSM).
    Connectivity, protocol Stack, SIM, Application interfaces, Pack FM, Pack DECT,...

Formations

  • CNAM

    Paris 1995 - 1998 Master

    DEST

  • Ecole Centrale D'Electronique ECE (Paris)

    Paris 1986 - 1989 CTS (BTS + 1 Year)

    Linux systems,
    IA,
    C Programmation,
    ...

Réseau