Jose YP-TCHA

Technical Challenges and Innovation are important aspects of my personality.

During the past 20 years, i took key challenges and transformed them into successes. This developed my ability to adapt to new market segment technologies (SmallCell, Wider consumer goods market), new way of working (each company is different), various teams ( R&D, Customers, Partners, Directors & Managers).



My latest activity in Qualcomm was to, autonomously & remotely (Management & R&D is located in New Jersey), create the Qualcomm Small Cell European office in Paris, day to day work on Customer/partner issues, enable and drive to satisfaction Customer/Partner relationship, support all Business activities.



My latest activity in Texas Instruments was to derive a System On Chip component from Semiconductor Smartphone world to wider consumer goods (OTT/TVBox, living room camera, and other innovative multimedia products). see https://fr.slideshare.net/JoseYpTcha/consumer-success-story.



Mes compétences :

Team Management

RTOS

Software Engineering

Embedded Systems

Vendor Management

Product Definition

CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

Pre Sales

system architecture