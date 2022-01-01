Menu

Julie ESCURIGNAN

PARIS

En résumé

Trilingual Doctoral Researcher in Film and Television Studies at the University of Roehampton in London and International Instructor, I wish to undergo a career as an International Professor & Researcher.

I am interested in questions of cross-cultural, cross-media and cross-border adaptations in Television Series and their worldwide circulation in contemporary society. I essentially focus my research on TV shows and Reality TV, but am also intrigued by events such as Renaissance fairs, fans'​ gatherings or Comic-Cons.

I am keen on cultural and folklorical issues at the International level, as well as Historical and Heritage questions tied to media studies.

I have already researched the adaptation of Grimm's fairy tales in the TV shows Grimm as well as on the image of King Henry VIII in the series The Tudors and how this series participates in the re-creation and the renewal of the Myth surrounding the King.
My thesis looks at the intersection between Cross-Media Adaptation and Fans'​ Experience in Game of Thrones.

A former student of the Lycée Henri IV (ranked #1 French "Lycée"​ and "Prépa"), I have acquired experience in Communication and Public Relations for History and Heritage by being President of the Historical Society of the Lycée Henri IV, where I was in charge of the institutional, public and political relations, as well as organizing events (lectures,exhibitions,concerts) and managed a team. I also worked as a Consultant in PR and Communication for ING Direct,Essilor and the French Committee for Ethics in a PR, Influence & Communication Agency.
I am also a certified mediator-facilitator allowed to practice in the State of Texas.

I enjoy sharing ideas and points of view, and debating them with people from other cultures and backgrounds.
Do not hesitate to contact me!

Entreprises

  • Martin Studies International Network - Vice President

    2017 - maintenant VP in charge of Communication, PR, Marketing and Event Management.

  • International Communication Association - Board Member and Vice Chair of the SECAC

    2017 - maintenant Member of the Board, Student and Early-Career Scholar Representative and Vice-Chair of the SECAC.

  • Université Paris 8 - Instructor

    2017 - 2017 Teaching INTERNATIONAL MEDIA MARKETING to Masters' students (in French)

  • Celsa - Instructor

    Neuilly sur Seine 2016 - maintenant Teaching:
    - FAN STUDIES to Masters' Students
    - SEMIOTICS to Masters' Students

  • The Daily Fandom - Reporter

    2016 - maintenant In charge of:
    - Writing fandom articles about Game of Thrones
    - Writing academic articles about Game of Thrones' fandom
    - Covering events such as conventions, cosplay meetings and academic conferences (such as the Fans Studies Network Conference 2016)

  • CELSA - Research Advisor

    Neuilly sur Seine 2016 - 2016 Research Advisor for Masters' Students (M1) in Corporate and Institutional Communication.

  • SciencesCom - Instructor

    Nantes 2016 - maintenant Teaching Critical Marketing in English to Masters' Students (M2)

  • Media Across Borders Network - Network Coordinator

    2015 - maintenant Network Coordinator for the AHRC-funded network Media Across Borders.

    In charge of:
    - managing the relationships and contacts with the Media Across Borders' members
    - managing the network's social media
    - rebuilding and maintening the Media Across Borders' website
    - co-organizing the Media Across Borders' future conferences

  • The University of Roehampton - Instructor

    2015 - maintenant Teaching Research Methods for Masters in the Media, Culture and Language Department

  • University of Nordland, Norway - Researcher

    2015 - 2015

  • The University of Texas at Austin - PhD Student & Teaching Assistant

    2014 - 2015

  • Agence ELAN - Consultante Junior

    2012 - 2012 I worked as a consultant in Communication & PR for ING Direct, Essilor and the French National Committee for Ethics.

Formations

  • Roehampton University (London)

    London 2015 - maintenant PhD (Philosophiae Doctor)

    Doctoral Research in Film & Television Studies in the Department of Media, Culture and Language.

    Thesis on Game of Thrones' Transnational Fans and Transmedia Experience through the "Game of Thrones Fans Project".

  • Université Du Texas À Austin

    Austin, Texas 2014 - 2015 PhD (Philosophiae Doctor)

  • CELSA - Paris IV Sorbonne

    Neuilly Sur Seine 2013 - 2014 Master 2 - Major de Promotion

    Travail de recherche qui porte sur l'adaptation et la modernisation des contes de Grimm dans la série télévisée américaine Grimm

  • The University Of Texas At Austin

    Austin 2013 - 2013 - Practice in conflict mediation
    - Rhetoric and Religion
    - Communication Research Methods
    - Communication and Public Opinion

  • CELSA Paris Sorbonne IV

    Neuilly Sur Seine 2012 - 2013 Master 1

    Travail de recherche portant sur la construction de la figure du roi Henri VIII dans la série Les Tudors.

  • CELSA - Paris IV Sorbonne ROSC

    Neuilly Sur Seine 2011 - 2012 Licence Information & Communication

  • Lycée Henri IV BCPST (Paris)

    Paris 2009 - 2011 CPGE Chartes : spécialisation en Histoire, Histoire Médiévale, Latin, Littérature & Langues

  • Lycée Saint Louis Villa Pia

    Bayonne 2006 - 2009 Baccalauréat Littéraire Spécialité Langue Option Latin Mention TB

    Filière Littéraire

