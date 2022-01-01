Julie ESCURIGNAN

Trilingual Doctoral Researcher in Film and Television Studies at the University of Roehampton in London and International Instructor, I wish to undergo a career as an International Professor & Researcher.



I am interested in questions of cross-cultural, cross-media and cross-border adaptations in Television Series and their worldwide circulation in contemporary society. I essentially focus my research on TV shows and Reality TV, but am also intrigued by events such as Renaissance fairs, fans'​ gatherings or Comic-Cons.



I am keen on cultural and folklorical issues at the International level, as well as Historical and Heritage questions tied to media studies.



I have already researched the adaptation of Grimm's fairy tales in the TV shows Grimm as well as on the image of King Henry VIII in the series The Tudors and how this series participates in the re-creation and the renewal of the Myth surrounding the King.

My thesis looks at the intersection between Cross-Media Adaptation and Fans'​ Experience in Game of Thrones.



A former student of the Lycée Henri IV (ranked #1 French "Lycée"​ and "Prépa"), I have acquired experience in Communication and Public Relations for History and Heritage by being President of the Historical Society of the Lycée Henri IV, where I was in charge of the institutional, public and political relations, as well as organizing events (lectures,exhibitions,concerts) and managed a team. I also worked as a Consultant in PR and Communication for ING Direct,Essilor and the French Committee for Ethics in a PR, Influence & Communication Agency.

I am also a certified mediator-facilitator allowed to practice in the State of Texas.



I enjoy sharing ideas and points of view, and debating them with people from other cultures and backgrounds.

Do not hesitate to contact me!



Mes compétences :

Relations Publiques

Médias

Médiation

Social media

Conseil en communication

Recherche

Communication

Wordpress

Microsoft Office

Anglais

Espagnol

Marketing

Enseignement universitaire

Analyse

Television

Film